Freddie Kissoon assault trial… It’s a total fabrication – accused Freedom House operatives claim

The three men, who are on trial for throwing fecal matter on newspaper columnist and social activist, Frederick Kissoon, yesterday led their defence before Principal Magistrate, Judy Latchman.

When the matter was called yesterday, the men stood before the court and told the magistrate that they will give their unsworn evidence outside of the prisoner’s dock. They therefore declined to be cross-examined.

This came one day after the court found that a prima facie case has been established against them. Kwame McCoy, Jason Abdulla and Shawn Hinds are accused of assaulting Kissoon on Monday, May 24, 2010, in Georgetown. They are all out on $100,000 bail.

The first defendant to give his testimony was Kwame McCoy, who told the court that he would like to convey his innocence of assaulting Kissoon and that he never participated in any way or contemplated, supported or executed an assault on Kissoon.

McCoy added, “I am absolutely convinced that this is all a fabrication against me. I am totally innocent in this matter.”

Jason Abdulla, the number two accused, told the court that he did not assault Kissoon and that he was not part of any plot to perpetrate any assault against Kissoon.

He added “I have no ill will against Kissoon and I don’t know him personally.”

Abdulla went on to tell the court that while in custody at Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarter, he was given a few pieces of paper on which he put his signature without knowledge of the content, until he was placed before the court.

Abdulla stressed that based on the time of the alleged incident his recollection of his activities is poor and he will not be calling any witness.

Hinds in his testimony to the court stated that he relied on the statement that he gave at CID on the day of his arrest which outlined that he is innocent. The magistrate after listening to the trio adjourned the matter to December 1, when the defendant’s lawyers will address the court. The prosecution case which is being conducted by Police Prosecutor, Shawn Gonsalves is that the prosecution is relying on the caution statement by the number two accused, Jason Abdulla, which was given freely and voluntarily.

The prosecutor added that in that statement, Abdulla gave a detailed account of what transpired and his involvement on the day Kissoon was assaulted.

The court heard that Abdulla knew of the plot and assault against Kissoon and he did nothing to withdraw himself or to prevent the commission of the offence.

The Prosecutor added that based on the confession of Abdulla, he implicated both McCoy and Hinds in his caution statement.

Prosecutor Gonsalves submitted that all three defendants acted together to carry out the offence and all the witnesses called by the prosecution were deemed as credible.

According to the prosecution, fecal matter was thrown in Kissoon’s face when he emerged from Nigel’s Supermarket, at Robb Street, Georgetown.

It was reported that an individual walked up to the columnist’s vehicle and threw the substance on him. After the attack, Kissoon reportedly drove behind the perpetrator who ran north along Light Street then onto North Road, before jumping into a waiting car.

Attorney, Latchmie Rahamat is representing McCoy; Attorneys Euclin Gomes and Glenn Hanoman are representing Abdulla; Hinds is being represented by Attorney, George Thomas.

Last year when Kissoon was called to give his testimony to the court, he recalled that on the day in question, he left Nigel’s Supermarket on Robb Street, Georgetown and entered his vehicle which was parked nearby.

He said that he had wound down his vehicle’s window when a man walked up and threw a substance on him.

The witness recounted that after the substance was thrown on him; a man of African descent walked away, jogged across North Road, proceeded down Merriman Mall and entered a motorcar.