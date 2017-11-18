Ex-cop discharged of Rio Night Club murder charge

Principal Magistrate, Judy Latchman yesterday discharged a murder charge against an ex-policeman, who is accused of killing a 19-year-old. The teenager was shot dead outside the Rio Nightclub in Queenstown, Georgetown, last year September.

Thirty-six year-old ex-cop, Lloyd Roberts, called ‘Robbie’ was the centre of a Preliminary Inquiry (PI) before Principal Magistrate, Judy Latchman in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The charge read that on September 26, last year, Roberts of 3667 North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, murdered Ryan Sergeant.

Yesterday, the magistrate ruled that there was insufficient evidence to link Roberts to the crime. Police Prosecutor, Shawn Gonsalves was unable to prove that Roberts was the shooter in the video clip.

Roberts was represented throughout the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) by attorney-at-law, Latchmie Rahamat.

The lawyer has always maintained that there was no evidence against her client linking him to the murder.

According to information, Sergeant was shot and killed during a brawl between some young men outside the Rio Night Club.

The brawl was said to have initially started inside the establishment. Security officials intervened and escorted the men outside the club to prevent them from disturbing the other patrons.

Prior to being slapped with this murder charge, Roberts was previously charged and remanded for illegal firearms and ammunition possession.

Roberts and two others were allegedly busted at a house in John Street, Campbellville, Georgetown, in January, after police officers raided the home and found the items.

During the raid, the ranks discovered two weapons – an AK-47 rifle and a 9mm pistol – 80 live rounds of ammunition and several cellular phones.

Roberts pleaded not guilty to that charge and is currently on trial for the offence.

In 2010, Roberts was discharged by a City Magistrate for the murders of Romeo DeAgrella and his son, Clint DeAgrella, who died in March 2007 at Iron Punt, North West District, from multiple gunshot wounds. The decomposing remains of Clint and Romeo DeAgrella of Grant Strong Hope, Lower Pomeroon River, were found days after they failed to return home.

Post mortem examinations revealed that they died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police, in a statement, had said that investigations revealed that the victims had left Venezuela and after not returning to Guyana as expected, they were reported as missing on March 22.

The statement said their bodies were found with gunshot wounds while their boat bore bullet holes. It was recovered without the outboard motor engine.

The boat was found overturned in the Waini River by the occupants of a passing passenger vessel. It was subsequently pulled ashore.