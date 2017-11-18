Don’t let de police know you

Old people does seh, “Better late than never”. But dis is one time when dem same old people saying “Too late, too late will be de cry.” Barton, who is de main man in Parliament allow Jagdeo to cuss and behave bad in parliament. He sit down and he didn’t say a word.

Jagdeo and he kavakamites palaver. All dis time de people all round de world see wha happening in Guyana and deh see wha Barton do. Two weeks pass. He wait till dem people talk and ridicule him fuh allowing lawlessness to pass den he gun come out and tell Jagdeo how he wrang.

Dem boys seh is like a man invite people to he house. Inside he house he watch a man tek a stick and put some lash pun a man. When de man done get de lash somebody gun come up and tell de onlooker how he coulda stop de beating because it happen in he house.

Dat is how life does go. Barton was dealing wid low life people and he should know dat you don’t give some people an inch. Now he waste people time talking bout who wrang and who ain’t got behavior.

And while he talking de police now waking up to de fact dat is dem responsible fuh most of de crime. Is dem setting up de robbery and is dem does decide who get charge and who ain’t get charge. A corporal who was best cop suddenly tun out to be de best crook.

Dem boys want to know how he coulda get away wid this behavior fuh so long. And he not de only one. Some of he boss in de same business because dem telling de young ones to bring dem share. Dem boys don’t want to believe dat Guyana got de most corrupt police force in de world.

Talk half and hope de police don’t know you.