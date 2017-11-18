Cop who masterminded ‘Sagga’ execution linked to other killings and robberies

…gunman claims he did not get promised payment

Police Corporal, Derwin Eastman, whose name has been linked to the execution-style killing of 58-year-old Godfrey Scipio, is being investigated for other murders and robberies.

Among the crimes to which he is being linked are the recently botched Republic Bank robbery, and the killing of a man and the wounding of two other relatives who were commemorating their father’s death anniversary in East La Penitence.

Investigators have information which indicates that the policeman, Cpl. Eastman, would supply robbers with weapons and then use his radio to misdirect his colleagues as to the gang’s location.

Cpl. Eastman was taken into custody on Thursday. He joined three of his colleagues in the Brickdam Police Station lockups.

The policemen were reportedly contracted to execute Godfrey Scipio; a hitman was recruited for a “salary.”

The hitman claimed that he was never paid.

The exact motive for Scipio’s death is unknown but investigators are working on a number of theories, including information that the businessman informed on the whereabouts of high-profile escapee, Royden ‘Smallie’ Durant on October 9, last.

A $2.5M reward was issued for information that would lead to Durant’s capture.

The 58-year-old Scipio was slain three days after the prison escapee was recaptured.

Going into details about the alleged rogue cop’s escapades, sources revealed that he was allegedly involved in a robbery/murder which occurred at East La Penitence, Georgetown last September.

Fazal Shaheed, 58, sustained at least four gunshot wounds, reportedly during a scuffle with two gun-toting bandits, at Lot 194, Freeman Street. He succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

His younger brother, Tallim Shaheed, 50, of Toronto, Canada, was shot in the back. The third brother, Shalim Shaheed, 53, of New York, was shot in the abdomen.

It is alleged that the detained corporal supplied the young robbers with the firearm used to kill Fazal Shaheed and injure other relatives.

Additionally, Eastman is said to be involved in last July’s botched robbery at the Republic Bank Limited, Water Street, Georgetown in which agronomist, Elton Wray was killed and six others, including a Rural Constable and a policeman, were charged.

The policeman who was charged was at the time of the botched robbery, was working under the supervision of Cpl. Eastman at the Brickdam Police Station.

It is alleged that the corporal was to have collected the cash from the robbers after they fled from the bank.

He was to have then sent out false information on his radio set to his colleagues, to give the suspects enough time to go home and change.

Also, investigators from the Guyana Police Force (GPF)’s Major Crimes Unit received information of the location where Eastman was to have met with the robbers. He will be confronted with these allegations.

Sagga’s murder…

On the night Scipio was murdered, an eyewitness allegedly saw the ‘hitman’ collect a gun from Cpl, Eastman, who was in a white vehicle with a now-detained intelligence rank, and another policeman who is also in custody.

Reports are that after Scipio was murdered, the killer ran to a location near the scene and handed the firearm to the three cops, who were waiting in the vehicle.

He also gave them a phone that they had given him and two gold chains, one taken from the murdered victim and the other from Scipio’s girlfriend who was with him at the time of the shooting.

A police source said that the gunman claimed that when he went to the vehicle after shooting Scipio, Cpl. Eastman reportedly asked if the victim was dead.

The hit man responded, “Ah don’t know but ah shoot he.”

“The killers knew the victim was going to be at the hotel and we suspect only one person could have provided them with that information,” an investigator in the case said.

The woman has since been released from custody.

Eastman clears his side…

In an interview with this newspaper, Eastman proclaimed his innocence and boasted of the good job he has been doing in the force. For his work, he said he was rewarded with the “Best Cop” title for ‘A’ Division and the runner-up, “Best Cop” for the Guyana Police Force.

He said there is no reason for him to murder Sagga. When the businessman was killed, despite not being on the case, he said he stayed in his car until midnight while the alleged hitman was being interrogated.

The reason for him waiting there is unclear.

The corporal claimed that he was the one who pointed out the suspect to investigators, since he had twice arrested the individual.

But a source close to the investigation refuted this information, claiming that it was an eyewitness who identified the gunman.

Providing himself with an alibi, the corporal also said he was in court at the time that ‘Sagga’ was slain.

Eastman admitted to have gone beyond his role of duty to ensure justice was met. In one incident, he claimed to have called in the Immigration Officers on workers at various Entertainment spots in the city.

He is the same corporal who was transferred to Mounted Branch, two months ago for conducting an unauthorised raid at a night spot in which he and one of the Intelligence ranks in custody reportedly collected $1M.

The raid was reportedly carried out at the behest of the night spot’s competitor.

Eastman contaminates crime scenes…

Reports are also now emanating that the former intelligence rank contaminated a number of crime scenes and numerous reports were made to his Divisional Head.

Kaieteur News has been informed that the Corporal would often turn up at crime scenes which were outside of his jurisdiction.

“People does want know how he does reach these scenes so quick and it don’t be in his area.”

In Scipio’s murder, the police have since charged Aubrey Bobb, 26, of Kitty, Georgetown.