Businessman jailed nine years for wounding

Dwayne Morgan

A West Berbice businessman who took a cutlass and dealt another businessman several chops about his body following a misunderstanding has been jailed for nine years.

Dwayne Morgan, 39, of 20 Plantain Walk, Blairmont, West Bank Berbice, was on trial in the Berbice High Court before Justice, Jo Ann Barlow and a mixed Jury on a charge of attempted murder. However, he was found not guilty on the counts of attempted murder and self defence and convicted on the charge of felonious wounding.

Morgan  who sells and delivers feeds and baby chicks  was on trial for the offence committed on businessman, Randholl Bissondat, 41, called “Katcha” and Kempton, of Lot ‘B’ 18 Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice. The incident occurred on Tuesday, February 17, 2015 at Bath, West Coast Berbice.

The State case was presented by State Prosecutor, attorney- at-law, Tuanna Hardy. Attorney-at-law, Haymant Ramdhani, in association with attorney-at-law, Rizwaun Mohamed, appeared for the accused.

The two men who are both businessmen were driving separate trucks around 20:14 hrs in the Bath area.

An altercation subsequently ensued and the two men reportedly assaulted each other. During the ensuing confrontation Bissondat reportedly received several chops and other injuries to his head, left hand, teeth and about his body from Morgan.  Morgan was subsequently arrested and charged.

During the trial Prosecutor, Hardy called several witnesses including the victim, Bissondat, who detailed to the court, the series of events as they unfolded on the day. He said he was broadsided by the accused when he received injuries.  He was subsequently rescued and was seen by a doctor.

Also testifying were Sergeant, Joanne Johnson; Sergeant, Danielle Blair; Corporal, Dwayne Harvey; Constable, Gary Fraser; and two doctors who attended to the virtual complainant.

The jury returned with the verdict of not guilty on the attempted murder charge and the charge of self defence, but found him guilty on the charge of felonious wounding.

The judge subsequently sentenced him to nine years in jail.

The preliminary inquiry was conducted by Magistrate, Rhondell Weaver in the Blairmont Magistrate’s Court. The Prosecution’s case during the PI was presented by Corporal, Racquel Mars.

Bissondat who was also charged with assault, was fined.

