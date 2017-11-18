Blairmont Blazers Under-13 to take on GFSCA Dream team in a feature game

In an effort to further recognise and honour the outstanding players that participated in the recently concluded Well Teen, Nauth Motor Spares, Trophy Stall and Tropical Springs nationwide Under-13 hardball cricket

tournament, a feature game will be played today at the Demerara Cricket Club ground from 2:00PM. It will be between the champions Blairmont Blazers and the GFSCA All Star Team and will be of 30 overs duration. The match will be concluded under lights.

The strong West Berbice based team will be lead by Player of the Tournament, Zinul Ramsammy. Ramsammy was also selected as the captain of the All Star team but will remain with his team. He will be supported by wicketkeeper/batsman Tamanmi Ceasar who made a cruel half century along with his skipper in the final after their team was struggling, losing 3 wickets in the first over. The Blazers also have several allrounders in their team.

On the other hand, the GFSCA All Stars will have several young talents such as hard hitting opener Tallius Lovell. The team will be led by all rounder Daniel Mootoo who plays second division cricket in Georgetown. Mystery spinner Romeo Deonarain is his deputy and will get support from Alvin Mohabir and Aryan Persaud. Rahul Singh and Zachary Jodha came in for Marvin Dindial (injured) and £ucas Arthur (unavailable) respectively.

Trophies will be donated by Trophy Stall of Bourda Market.

Teams: Blairmont Blazers: Zinul Ramsammy (captain), Shaffie Shakir, Altav Balman, Antowne Alexander, Hemchand Ragbir, Shreedath Roopnarine, Inderjeet Lalsa, Mahendra Ramcharitar, Veer Farhad, Zaid Baksh, Tamanmi Caesar, Darius Joseph and Vickendra Singh.

GFSCA ALL STARS: Daniel Mootoo (captain), Shamar Yearwood, Inderjit Nanan, Sanjay Persaud, Dilshan Ramnarine, Romeo Deonarain (vice -captain), Yohance Angoy, Alvin Mohabir, Tallius Lovell, Zachary Jodha, Aryan Persaud and Rahul Singh.

Players are asked to report at the ground by 12:30pm today.