Action continues in ANSA MCAL-Lucozade Handicap Squash tournament 2017

The Guyana Squash Association (GSA) is currently hosting its third senior tournament for 2017, the Ansa Mc Al Lucuzade Handicap Squash Tournament at the Georgetown Club Inc courts. The tournament commenced on

Wednesday evening and runs until tomorrow.

Several exciting matches in both categories were played on night two of the championship on Thursday with the winners advancing to the quarter finals.

In the Open category Regan Pollard -12 could not overcome his handicap of twenty points in his match against Theron Mohabeer +8 and lost in straight games 15 – 1, 15 – 12. Javid Rahaman -2 had to work hard to defeat Lloyd Fung-A-Fat +8 6 – 15, 15 – 11, 15 – 12. Taylor Fernandes 0 showed her experience with a come from behind victory over Adam Alves +5 11- 15, 15 – 12, 15 – 11, while Daniel Islam -5 proved to be too tough for Ryan Rahaman +7 winning 15 – 10, 8 – 15, 15 – 12.

In category A defending champion Abosaide Cadogan 0 had a comfortable win against Zachary Persaud +7 15 – 13, 15 – 9 while Gianni Carpenter -8 beat Jahcinta Adams +10 15 – 10, 15 – 12. Kirsten Gomes 0 had to hold her nerve to defeat Paige Fernandes +8 15 – 13, 15 – 13 while Demetrius De Abreu -2 had no room for error but still managed to defeat Christiana Fernandes +13 15 – 13, 15 – 14.

Results of the matches played Thursday evening were as follows.

Open category

Daniel Islam -5 beat Ryan Rahaman +7 15 – 10, 8 – 15, 15 – 12

Taylor Fernandes 0 beat Adam Alves +5 11 – 15, 15 – 12, 15 – 11

Javid Rahaman -2 beat Lloyd Fung-A-Fat +8 6 – 15, 15 – 11, 15 – 12

Theron Mohabeer +8 beat Regan Pollard -12 15 – 1, 15 – 12

Johnathan Antczak +7 beat Samuel Ince-Carvalhal +5 15 – 11, 5 – 15, 15 – 11

Alex Cheeks -2 beat Tian Edwards +12 15 – 12, 15 – 13

Category A

Kirsten Gomes 0 beat Paige Fernandes +8 15 – 13, 15 – 13

Gianni Carpenter -8 beat Jahcinta Adams +10 15 – 10, 15 – 12

Abosaide Cadogan 0 beat Zachary Persaud +7 15 – 13, 15 – 9

Michael Alphonso -4 beat James Mekdeci +5 15 – 14, 15 – 9

Demetrius De Abreu -2 beat Christiana Fernandes +13 15 – 13, 15 – 14

Lucas Jonas 0 defeated Beau Fernandes +9 15 – 9, 15 – 11

Ethan Jonas -2 beat Joshua Verwey +11 13 – 15, 15 – 13, 15 – 12

Louis Da Silva +7 beat Teija Edwards +10 15 – 5, 15 – 3

Category A plate

Nicholas Verwey +7 beat Osmond Mack +10 15 – 8, 12 – 15, 15 – 9

All matches are best of three and action continues each evening at 6.00 pm. at the Georgetown Club courts. The finals of all the categories are set for tomorrow, Sunday November 19, starting at 11.00 am.