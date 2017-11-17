Yadram siblings and Mohamed shine as Enterprise ‘A’ claim Busta T20 title

West Indies Under-19 all-rounder Bhaksar Yadram, his elder brother Kamesh and Zaheer Mohamed turned in commendable performances to guide host Enterprise ‘A’ to a 73-run victory over Fairfield when the final of the ninth edition of the Enterprise Sports Club Busta T20 tournament was contested recently.

Bhaskar struck a fine 91 while Mohamed slammed an even half century as Enterprise ‘A’ posted a challenging 189-9, batting first. D. Lovell claimed 4-16 from three overs. Fairfield fell for 166 in reply. Ramnarine Chatura made 39 and Romel Chatura 29; Kamesh Yadram grabbed 4-22 and Chanderpaul Singh 3-16.

Better Hope overcame Lusignan East Strikers by 34 runs in the third place playoff. Batting first, Better Hope scored 135-8 off their reduced quota of 15 overs. R. Singh made 44; Khemraj Jailall picked up 4-30.

Lusignan East Strikers were sent packing for 101 in 14.1 overs in response. J. Jailall made 28; R. Rohoman had 3-28. Enterprise ‘A’ trounced Lusignan East Strikers by 161 runs in their semi final encounter. Led by 119 from Bhaskar Yadram, 49 from Amir Habib and 39 from Kamesh Yadram, Enterprise ‘A’ piled up 244-3 taking first strike.

Lusignan East Strikers were bowled out for 83 in reply. B. Samaroo claimed 4-15, Vivian Albert 3-11 and R. Pooran 3-13. Fairfield got past Better Hope 46 runs in the second semi final. Fairfield took first strike and managed 139-7 with Ramnarine Chatura scoring 66. R. Singh had 3-17.

Better Hope were restricted for 93-9 in response. Singh made 38; Chatura snared 3-16. Bhaskar Yadram was voted the best batsman and was rewarded for hitting the most sixes and scoring the only century while Lovell was given the best bowler prize.

The tournament was sponsored by Guyana Beverages Inc. and this marks the seventh title for Enterprise A. Minister of Social Cohesion with responsibility for Sports Dr. George Norton and Secretary of the Guyana Cricket Board Anand Sanasie gave brief remarks at the presentation while Commercial Manager of Guyana Beverages Inc. Samuel Arjoon pledged their continued support.