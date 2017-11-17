Latest update November 17th, 2017 12:57 AM

UDBC set to host Samuel Barker Mem. RAW Classic in December

Nov 17, 2017 Sports 0

The memory of one of Guyana’s phenomenal strongmen of the 1960s, 70s and 80, the late Samuel Barker of the Bauxite Mining Town of Linden will be the center stage when the Upper Demerara Barbel Club hosts the annual Samuel Barker Memorial Classic RAW championship.

Shaquille Alexander (1st last year) is flanked by Chochezt Nqgondo (left) and Meyo Headley, 3rd and 2nd last year.

The date is December 10 next from 15:00hrs in the day at lot 606 E Retrieve, Mackenzie, Linden.
Barker, who competed successfully in the three weights sports, body building, weightlifting and powerlifting was the founder of the club which will host this competition in his memory.
The host club is of the view that a competition of this nature keeps alive the memory of a great son of the soil who would have played a great hand in the development and success of many bodybuilders, powerlifters and other athletes the likes of one time Mr. Guyana Reford Campbell, Woodly Richmond, Terrence Alli, Elton Jefford and veteran bodybuilder Lindie Sharpe, who still competes, among others.
Shaquille Alexander, grandson of Barker has indicated that lots of attractive cash prizes will be on offer come Sunday December 10.
Alexander himself will be on the platform competing as well as Omisi Williams, Chochezt Nqgondo and Grayson Forde among others. The organizers are also hoping to attract a few female athletes.

