Ryan Lall memorial cricket set for Sunday at YMCA

Four teams, namely, Silver Bullets, Uprising, North Soesdyke and Canal will be locked in battle on Sunday at when the Ryan Lall memorial cricket competition is contested at the YMCA ground, Thomas Lands.

Promoter, Parmanand Lall is promising an exciting competition informing that the format would be a 10-over affair and is assuring that teams are rearing and ready for the action.

The top two teams will be rewarded with attractive trophies as will the man-of-the-match, best bowler, batsman wicketkeeper and the most disciplined team.