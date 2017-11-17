RAN Championship – Mexico…GRFU male and female teams rearing and ready to go – GRFU boss Green

One week before Guyana’s Green Machine (Men) defend their Rugby Americas North (RAN) title in Mexico, which also serves as the Rugby Sevens World Cup, Commonwealth Games along with the Central America and Caribbean (CAC) games qualifiers, local rugby boss, Peter Green, says that the teams are rearing and ready to go.

The men are the eight-time RAN champions and the fourth ranked Women, the three-time Caribbean champions and inaugural CAC champions have been training intensely and head of the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU), Green, in an exclusive interview with Kaieteur Sport, revealed that he expects the women to be in the top two.

What he didn’t reveal was the composition of the final teams that will be released on Saturday except for captain of the male team who is Dwayne Schroder and the female captain, Collette Hope.

The travelling teams are scheduled to leave Guyana for Mexico on Sunday and Monday respectively for the tournament that scrums off one week from today, November 24. This early departure is to allow the players the opportunity to get enough rest and to acclimatize themselves to the high altitude of Mexico.

However, according to Green, funds that were pledged by the Government of Guyana have not been received by the Union up to yesterday. This situation he explained has forced the travelling arrangements to be pushed back to early next week, leaving the teams at a disadvantage of less time to acclimatize to the challenging playing environment of Mexico.

Nevertheless, Green posited, “The teams will continue to train in Guyana with oxygen masks which attempts to simulate the conditions of Mexico but it is not the same as being on the ground (in Mexico).” Despite the circumstances, on behalf of the GRFU, the animated Green expressed gratefulness for Government’s support. (Calvin Chapman)