MYO/ Baksh Inter-Jamaat Memorial 10/10 softball continues on Sunday

Latest update November 17th, 2017 12:57 AM
The Muslim Youth Organisation (MYO) Amanat Baksh Inter- Jamaat Memorial 10/10 Softball Cricket competition will continue on Sunday with several matches. At MYO, Adventure will take on Wakenaam from 09:30hrs, Wakenaam will again be in action this time against New Amsterdam 10:30hrs, Adventure match skills with MYO at 12:00hrs, MYO and Wakenaam will do battle at 13:30hrs while Queenstown will engage Enmore at 15:00hrs.
At GNIC SC ground, Farm will play Land of Canan from 09:00hrs, Farm oppose Grove at 10:30hrs, New Amsterdam clash with Diamond/Grove at 12:00hrs, Queenstown oppose Grove at 13:30hrs and MYO will play Diamond/Grove at 15:00hrs.
