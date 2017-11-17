Magnum ‘Tek Charge and Win’ Futsal Launch on today

Latest update November 17th, 2017 12:57 AM
Teams asked to send a representative
Organisers of the inaugural Magnum ‘Tek Charge and Win’ Futsal Christmas Classic will launch the event today at the Windjammer International Hotel & Cuisine located on Queen Street, Kitty, starting at 11:00 hrs.
According to a release from the Organisers, thirty-two of the top futsal teams have been invited to participate in the competition which will see over $900,000 in prize monies and trophies being distributed to the winners, along with prizes for outstanding individual performances.
The tournament will commence on December 1 and run until December 23, at the National Gymnasium. The winning team will receive $500,000 + Trophy, runner-up $200,000 + Trophy, third place $100,000 + Trophy and fourth place $50,000.
The Most Valuable Player will walk away with US$100, while every night fans will enjoy giveaways such as head phones, pop sockets, tee shirts, and speakers. Meanwhile, the full schedule of playing days are as follows: Friday December 1, Sunday December 3, Tuesday December 5, Sunday December 10, Tuesday December 12, Thursday December 14, Tuesday December 19 and Saturday December 23, 2017.
According to the Organisers, fans could expect eight action packed nights of exciting football and lots of giveaways as a special give back for the Christmas season.
The teams invited are: Sparta Boss, Gold is Money, Back Circle, Future Stars, Leopold Street, Sophia, Tucville, North Ruimveldt, Queen Street Tiger Bay, Albouystown-B, Albouystown-A, Ol Skool Ballers, North East La Penitence, Alexander Village, Channel Nine Warriors, Broad Street, Kitty Hustlers, New Market Street, National Rugby squad, Mike Stars, Campbellville and Festival City, African Team,, Buxton Diamond, Pike Street Sophia, Champion Boys, Brazilian Team, Mocha, Swag Entertainment, Silver Bullets, Showstoppers and MBK All Stars.
Teams are being asked to send a representative to today’s Launch.
