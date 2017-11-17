Latest update November 17th, 2017 12:57 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Magnum ‘Tek Charge and Win’ Futsal Launch on today

Nov 17, 2017 Sports 0

Teams asked to send a representative

Organisers of the inaugural Magnum ‘Tek Charge and Win’ Futsal Christmas Classic will launch the event today at the Windjammer International Hotel & Cuisine located on Queen Street, Kitty, starting at 11:00 hrs.

Futsal action at the National Gymnasium.

According to a release from the Organisers, thirty-two of the top futsal teams have been invited to participate in the competition which will see over $900,000 in prize monies and trophies being distributed to the winners, along with prizes for outstanding individual performances.
The tournament will commence on December 1 and run until December 23, at the National Gymnasium. The winning team will receive $500,000 + Trophy, runner-up $200,000 + Trophy, third place $100,000 + Trophy and fourth place $50,000.
The Most Valuable Player will walk away with US$100, while every night fans will enjoy giveaways such as head phones, pop sockets, tee shirts, and speakers. Meanwhile, the full schedule of playing days are as follows: Friday December 1, Sunday December 3, Tuesday December 5, Sunday December 10, Tuesday December 12, Thursday December 14, Tuesday December 19 and Saturday December 23, 2017.
According to the Organisers, fans could expect eight action packed nights of exciting football and lots of giveaways as a special give back for the Christmas season.
The teams invited are: Sparta Boss, Gold is Money, Back Circle, Future Stars, Leopold Street, Sophia, Tucville, North Ruimveldt, Queen Street Tiger Bay, Albouystown-B, Albouystown-A, Ol Skool Ballers, North East La Penitence, Alexander Village, Channel Nine Warriors, Broad Street, Kitty Hustlers, New Market Street, National Rugby squad, Mike Stars, Campbellville and Festival City, African Team,, Buxton Diamond, Pike Street Sophia, Champion Boys, Brazilian Team, Mocha, Swag Entertainment, Silver Bullets, Showstoppers and MBK All Stars.
Teams are being asked to send a representative to today’s Launch.

More in this category

Sports

Regional 4-Day Championship…Johnson (106*), Tagenarine (84) share century stand; Jaguars’ take 1st day honours

Regional 4-Day Championship…Johnson (106*), Tagenarine (84)...

Nov 17, 2017

Story and photos by Sean Devers in Trinidad in association with Vnet Communications Played between the two teams that participated in the very first Day/Night First-Class match with pink balls in the...
Read More
Yadram siblings and Mohamed shine as Enterprise ‘A’ claim Busta T20 title

Yadram siblings and Mohamed shine as Enterprise...

Nov 17, 2017

RAN Championship – Mexico…GRFU male and female teams rearing and ready to go – GRFU boss Green

RAN Championship – Mexico…GRFU male and...

Nov 17, 2017

Four Guyanese successful at WICUA Practical and Oral exams

Four Guyanese successful at WICUA Practical and...

Nov 17, 2017

GSA/Ansa McAl Lucozade Handicap Tournament underway

GSA/Ansa McAl Lucozade Handicap Tournament...

Nov 17, 2017

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Football Championship Playoff kicks off tonight

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Football...

Nov 17, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • More questions than answers

    If the Leader of the Alliance for Change (AFC) says that he was summoned to an urgent meeting on October 19, 2017 and informed... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]