Illegal aircraft at Rupununi…Mexican purchased plane from US owner — COI

As it turns out, the foreign aircraft that was found on an illegal landing at Santa Fe, North Rupununi, three months ago, does not belong to a bank in neighbouring Brazil, as was originally thought. In fact, the plane is owned by a Mexican.

This bit of information comes from the Commission of Inquiry (COI) that was ordered by President David Granger.

According to the report, the foreign aircraft was of the Cessna 441 Conquest 2 type. It was found that the registration number “N767” which was boldly displayed on the plane, when it was discovered on August 13 last, was false. Its correct registration and serial numbers were confirmed to be “N533M” and 441-0222, respectively. It was also confirmed to be registered in the United States of America until December 16, 2015 when it was deregistered and sold to a Mexican purchaser.

“The Commission found that this type of aircraft was developed by Cessna as a VIP transport aircraft for executives and the moderately wealthy. As such it would have been fully loaded with the latest in avionics and a luxurious leather interior at the time of delivery to its first customer,” the report stated.

Kaieteur News was informed that the aircraft was equipped with modified engine and upgraded to four blades from the original three blades—this enables it to fly higher, faster and increases the overall range of the plane.

It was the police who found the foreign plane on a plot of land which had been recently cleared to use as a runway. The pilot and two other persons were spotted running after landing the plane.

A quantity of dry ration, medical supplies, gents clothing, footwear, two hand-held radios, flashlights, cellular phones and an identification card were among some of the items found in the aircraft during the initial inspection.

This discovery was made just a week after soldiers found another illegal airstrip, a chain saw, aviation fuel, 12 abandoned camps and several dug out trenches in the same area.

The police have since charged two Lethem residents.

According to the charge, the duo conspired with another individual, to facilitate the illegal landing of an aircraft suspected to be involved in trafficking in narcotics and firearms, in an unauthorized port of entry.