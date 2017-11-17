Horseracing continues in Berbice this Sunday with over $1M at stake

The Ryon Crawford Memorial Turf Club at Alness Village, Corentyne, Berbice will bring excitement to horse racing fans this Sunday when their one-day meet comes off. Six races are carded for the day with the feature being for J Class and lower horses over a distance of 1400m for the top purse of $180,000. Second place attracts $90,000, third $45,000 and fourth receives $22,500.

The K Class and lower race has a top prize of $140,000, second $70,000, third $35,000 and fourth $17,500. The L1 and lower class will see $100,000 going to the top horse, $50,000 to second, $25,000 to third and fourth will walk away with $12,500.

L2 and lower jockeys will be riding for top prize of $80,000, second $40,000, third $20,000 and fourth $10,000. The unclassified class has attracted a top prize of $60,000, $30,000 for second best, $15,000 for third and $7,500 for fourth.

The lowest class of the meet, the open and non-starters will entertain the fans as the underperformers run for a first place prize of $40,000, second $20,000, third $10,000 and fourth $5,000.

According to one of the organisers, Compton Sancho, over 40 horses have registered. Some of the top trots that will be on show include Angel Eye, Red Jet, Red Regent, Irish Boy, Daddy’s Dollar, Victoria Secret, Lucky Lucky and Call She Royal. In addition, Sancho informed that the track is in excellent condition for smooth competition come race-day.

The sponsors contributing to this tournament which will see over $1million dollars in cash prizes being doled out include; Anirude Construction, Kanhai’s Guyana Electrical Agency, Stag Beer, Fazal Habibula, Chris Jagdeo Construction, Nand Persaud, Cleveland Taxi Service, Good Wood Racing Services, Nevil Budhan, GTM Insurance Company, NTN Berbice, Gyle Hookamchand, Ryon Crawford Memorial Turf Club.