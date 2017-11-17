Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Football Championship Playoff kicks off tonight

Latest update November 17th, 2017 12:57 AM
All roads will lead to the East Ruimveldt Community Centre, commonly known as California Square tonight, when the playoff round in the 2017 Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Football Championship commences from 18:00hrs.
According to an official release from coordinators Three Peat Promotions, “A record 52 teams will compete in the playoff round, battling over the course of three days in an elimination format for a coveted berth in the 32 team group round.”
The correspondence added, “16 teams will emerge from the 52 teams, so it is expected to be a very competitive tournament. Everyone wants to be a part of the tournament which is nothing short of a phenomenon due to its community driven roots.”
The document declared, “We are asking for all the competing teams in the playoffs to be at the venue for 18:00hrs so that we can have a prompt start. This is important due to the amount of games that are expected to be played on the night. Tardiness will not be tolerated”.
Winner of the overall event will walk-away with $500,000 and the championship trophy along with automatic qualification for the National Playoffs.
The runner-up, third and fourth placed finishers will receive $250,000, $200,000 and $100,000 respectively. The event is also sponsored by Colours Boutique.
Playoff Matches:
1. Future Stars vs Eccles All-Stars
2. MBK All-Stars vs Smyth Street
3. Ol Skool Ballers vs New Level
4. Jackson Sports Bar vs Rising Stars
5. Upsetters vs Albouystown Redemption
6. Cross Street vs Stabroek Ballers
7. California Square vs Bel-Air
8. Globe Yard vs Hardina Streets Warriors
9. Sophia Bullies vs East La Penitence Warriors
10. Fruit Stand vs Gaza Squad
11. School Yard All-Stars vs Dam Squad
12. Pike Street Sophia vs Island All-Stars
13. Charlotte Street vs LA Warriors
14. Picadilly Street vs Young Ballers
15. Rasville Dreamchasers vs Terror Squad
16. Breada Street All-Stars vs Star Ballers
17. South Stars vs Spot-7
18. New Market Street vs Man City
19. Goal Getters vs Judgement Yard
20. Castello vs Norton Street Ballers
21. GTI Ballers vs Young Warriors
22. Victor Street Ballers vs Bad ‘A’ Yard
23. PSI Chaser vs Kingston
24. Young Ballers vs Team Legacy
25. Perfect ‘U’ Ballers vs Trap House
26. West Back Road vs Young Stars
