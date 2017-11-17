Girlfriend plotted with cops to execute ‘Sagga’

What at first had appeared to be a brutal robbery/murder committed on popular businessman, Godfrey ‘Sagga ‘ Scipio, now appears to be an execution-style killing, in which an Intelligence police rank recruited the gunman, and even provided him with a firearm.

That’s the information that detectives have been gathering over the past few weeks, and which has led to the arrest of four police ranks whom investigators say played key roles in the execution plot.

Information provided to the investigators, suggests that the 58-year-old Scipio was executed because he had provided police with information that led to the arrest of a high-profile escapee, for whom a $2.5M reward was offered for his capture.

The escapee, Royden ‘Smallie’ Durant also called Royden Williams, was nabbed on October 9.

Scipio, of D’Urban Street, Wortmanville, was gunned down in Kitty three days later, shortly after leaving a hotel with a woman. Police have detained the woman, since they now suspect that she knew of the plot and may have lured Scipio to the area. The alleged hired killer resided a few houses from the hotel.

The detained policemen include two detectives, a traffic policeman, and Detective Corporal Derwin Eastman, who turned himself in yesterday to the Brickdam Police Station.

Eastman proclaimed his innocence in an interview with Kaieteur News before surrendering to his colleagues.

MURDER PLOT

To kill Scipio, one of the ranks ‘recruited’ a known criminal and provided him with a firearm on October 11. The killer did not accept the weapon because he said he did not want to be caught with it.

However the following day, October 12, the gun was given to him hours before Scipio went to the hotel with a woman.

He was shot dead when he left the hotel with the woman. According to the investigators, the killer confronted Scipio and demanded the gold chain he was wearing.

When Scipio hesitated, the gunman shot him in the abdomen. Scipio was known to habitually sport several pieces of jewellery, but was reportedly only wearing one gold chain when he was shot.

The investigators have since learnt that after he was shot, Scipio took off the chain and threw it to the gunman. The woman also took off her chain and dropped it on the ground.

The killer made off with the gold chains.

Security cameras in the neighbourhood showed the killer going around the corner and entered a parked white car.

The investigators now believe that the policemen in custody were in this car that happened to be owned by a member of the Guyana Police Force.

Police have since charged Aubrey Bobb, 26, of Kitty, Georgetown, with Scipio’s murder.

DIRTY COPS?

A source said that they received information that the four detained policemen may have colluded with criminal elements in previous robberies, including those where victims were trailed from banks.

The very night Scipio was slain, detectives got a tip-off that a rank was involved in the murder. But it was only last Tuesday, that they were given the name of an Intelligence rank who was allegedly involved.

At the time, that rank was under close arrest for allegedly attempting to poison his girlfriend who is a police constable.

The file into the alleged poisoning has been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

In that case, the intelligence rank and a now-detained police corporal, conducted a raid at an entertainment spot. They reportedly collected $1M from the nightspot’s competitor, who organised the raid.

Kaieteur News was informed that the intelligence rank confided in his girlfriend after she saw the cash in his house. He allegedly slipped a poison pill into her beverage when she threatened to report him.

That matter is being dealt with the Police’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR).

PROCLAIMED INNOCENCE

Meanwhile, in an interview with Kaieteur News shortly before turning himself in yesterday, Corporal Derwin Eastman said that he only learned about the allegations against him on Wednesday.

He said the senior police ranks relieved him of his telephone and his licenced 9mm pistol when they took him in for questioning with his colleague.

He said that they also took his cell phone and a bullet proof vest.

He said they returned the phone and the gun last Tuesday.

Insisting that he was not involved in Scipio’s murder, Eastman said: “I have no reason to kill ‘Sagga’. I have no ties with the suspect (in his murder),other than arresting him and putting in prison for a robbery; other than arresting him for a shooting incident on the seawall, and I played a part in arresting him for the murder of ‘Sagga.’

“I am being framed, for reasons I don’t know as yet. I am turning myself in to see what they have against me. I deny all the allegations against me and I am prepared for the confrontation with the suspect…

“I will be cleared…I am fearful for my life. I am fearful for my family’s safety, and that’s why I am turning myself in. I am innocent, that’s why I am turning myself in.”

