Four Guyanese successful at WICUA Practical and Oral exams

Four Guyanese were successful at the recent West Indies Cricket Umpires Association (WICUA) Practical and Oral examination. Flemroy Lambert of

Upper Demerara was the top local candidate with 89.67%, while Validum Ritney gained 88.17% followed by Ravishwar Latif on 86.33 % and Andre Hurry on 85.33%.

Alexander Knight of Bermuda was the top student overall with 97.50%. Roger Pittiman of Canada placed second on 97.33% while Carlton Bess on Trinidad and Tobago was third on 97%. This year, thirty-five candidates took the examination and twenty-six of the candidates were successful.

The Guyana Cricket Umpires’ Council has extended congratulations to the successful candidates and wished them well in their careers. A release from the GCUC stated that their achievement is a result of their hard work and commitment and will serve as a motivation for upcoming umpires.

The GCUC would like to thank all those who have assisted with their training and examination.