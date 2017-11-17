Four Guyanese successful at WICUA Practical and Oral exams

Latest update November 17th, 2017 12:57 AM
Four Guyanese were successful at the recent West Indies Cricket Umpires Association (WICUA) Practical and Oral examination. Flemroy Lambert of
Upper Demerara was the top local candidate with 89.67%, while Validum Ritney gained 88.17% followed by Ravishwar Latif on 86.33 % and Andre Hurry on 85.33%.
Alexander Knight of Bermuda was the top student overall with 97.50%. Roger Pittiman of Canada placed second on 97.33% while Carlton Bess on Trinidad and Tobago was third on 97%. This year, thirty-five candidates took the examination and twenty-six of the candidates were successful.
The Guyana Cricket Umpires’ Council has extended congratulations to the successful candidates and wished them well in their careers. A release from the GCUC stated that their achievement is a result of their hard work and commitment and will serve as a motivation for upcoming umpires.
The GCUC would like to thank all those who have assisted with their training and examination.
