De city clowns flying out again, next week

Over de years de Waterfalls paper use to talk bout de culture wha Jagdeo cultivate in this land. Was a culture of deceit, crookishness, indecency and skullduggery.

Everybody see Guyana as a place wheh you can come and do anything under de sun and get away wid it.

People does lef America, Canada, England, Paris, Holland and any country you can think about to come to Guyana fuh fetch cocaine.

A man lef Trinidad and come to Guyana to create panic in Trinidad. He claim how he get kidnap and got to pay ransom. He deh in jail.

He daddy inform Guyana bout de kidnapping and beg de police to find he son. De whole Guyana know wha that turn out to be. De man set up he daddy again. Now de daddy lef and come to Guyana and got de nerve fuh tell de court that he refusing to give evidence gainst he son.

If that is not eye pass. Dem waste de police time who wuk night and day, round de clock to crack de case. Guyanese money had to pay dem, only to hear de whole thing was fake.

Dem boys want to know who gun foot all dem bills? Who paying back de treasury fuh de policemen who spend all de time in de bush.

De same police coulda use that same time to crack several odda unsolved crookish cases.

De man deh in de lock-up and de daddy tun round and mocking de whole country. He seh he would put up he son at de Marriott fuh attend court.

De magistrate seh he gun stay in da same Marriott wheh he deh until he get loose.

Is not dem boys eyes alone pass Guyana. De Mare who is also de Town Clown can’t find money to pay dem poor city council employees but she had money to carry de Clown Clerk and another set of clowns to China de odda day.

This cause a protest yesterday. Now dem boys hear de same set of clown going pun another trip, this time to Malta, just off de coast of Italy.

Talk half and if you think Jagdeo use to travel, look at de city clowns.