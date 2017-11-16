Two other ranks arrested as probe into Saga murder widens

Detectives from the Guyana Police Force (GPF)’s Major Crimes Unit have arrested two other police ranks as the probe into the murder of 58-year-old Godfrey Scipio, called “Saga” last month took a surprising turn.

The first rank, an Intelligence rank stationed at the Brickdam Police Station, was arrested on Tuesday after his colleagues received information that he was part of the delivery team that took the murder weapon to the man who murdered the businessman.

Another intelligence rank and a policeman stationed at Brickdam Traffic were arrested on Wednesday. It is unclear what role these two ranks played in the murder of the businessman but up to press time, they were being grilled by ranks from the Major Crimes Unit.

Kaieteur News was informed that detectives have received information that four police constables are somehow linked to the murder of Scipio, who was gunned down in front of a city’s hotel on the night of October 12, last.

Up to press time, detectives were hunting for the fourth policeman—a corporal. A source said that they received information that the four suspected cops might have been working together with criminal elements in previous robberies including those where victims were trailed from banks.

The very night the businessman was gunned down, detectives got a tip off that one of their ranks was involved in the murder but it was only on Tuesday last, that they managed to confirm the identity of the policeman involved.

That policeman, the first intelligence rank, is also being grilled for attempting to poison his girlfriend who is a police constable. When he was arrested for the murder, he had just been released and was about to be placed on open arrest for the poison case.

The file into the alleged poisoning has been sent to the Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

In that case, the intelligence rank and the Corporal, whom detectives are hunting in relations to Scipio’s murder, conducted an illegal raid at an entertainment spot. They reportedly collected $1M from the nightspot’s competitor, who organised the raid.

Kaieteur News was informed that it was after the intelligence rank’s girlfriend questioned him about the cash she saw in his home that he confided in her. When she threatened to complain, he reportedly slipped a poison pill into her juice.

That matter is being dealt with the Police’s Office of Professional responsibility. For Scipio’s murder, the police have since charged Aubrey Bobb, 26, of Kitty, Georgetown. He resided a short distance from the hotel where the victim was shot.