‘Top order needs to set solid foundation’ says Skipper Johnson

By Sean Devers in Trinidad

An epic battle is anticipated when defending Champions Guyana Jaguars face-off with Trinbago Red Force in the fourth round of the CWI Digicel Regional four-day Championship from 15:00hrs today at the Brain Lara

Academy.

The Jaguars, with two wins and a draw, lead the points table on 46.6, while the hosts, with two draws and win, are second on 41.4 and Jaguars’ Skipper Leon Johnson promised positive cricket from his team.

“We will approach this game as usual, in a positive manner. Trinidad have been playing good cricket so it should be a good challenge ahead,” said the 30 year-old Johnson.

Johnson, with two half-centuries in nine Tests, disclosed that everyone is fit and ready but said the top order remains the main concern since the openers have not given the team a good start in any of their three matches.

“Batting wise we need the top order to set up a solid foundation and if the pitch looks like it will favour spinners we have two and they both would most likely play,” added Johnson.

However, Manager and Chairman of selectors Rayon Griffith noted that bringing in Gudakesh Motie to compliment Veerasammy Permaul if the pitch offers assistance to the spinners is a good option, but said a final decision will be taken this afternoon.

“This is a day night game and rain is forecast for the next three days. When we practiced last night (Tuesday) the grass was wet and you have the dew factor which could affect the spinners gripping the pink ball. So although the pitch might favour spin, a lot of other things have to be looked at,” explained Griffith.

In 2010, Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago played in the first ever Day/Night First-Class match in Antigua using the pink ball and the 38-year-old Griffith has 56 wickets from 22 First-Class matches disclosed that team spirit is high with Shiv Chanderpaul playing a major role as mentor.

Chanderpaul is as fit as most of the young batsmen in this tournament and in addition to making an impact with his bat, he is also playing an important role as unofficial batting Coach for the young batsmen.

The 43-year-old was heard imparting his vast experience of 164 Tests and 371 First-Class matches to the young batsmen from behind the nets on Tuesday night.

After returning from a successful English County season in which he scored over 800 runs inclusive of three centuries for Lancashire,Chanderpaul made 106 in his first game in the last round in St Kitts to show that age is just a number and that he is still the best batsman in the West Indies.

He will never get back into the West Indies team but he is sharing his knowledge with those who he could, like Johnson and Vishaul Singh.

Jaguars travelled from St Kitts to Antigua, then to Barbados where they changed planes before heading to Grenada then arriving here Monday afternoon.

“Some of us did not collect our bags until the next day. We have now all gotten our bags and the focus is on giving a good performance here,” Griffith said.

The failure by the airline in the getting the bags to the players on time resulted in Cuban physiotherapist Ernesto, who travels with the Jaguars, not getting his medical bag until the day of team’s first practice session.

Some of the Guyanese cricketers were hoping to witness Tuesday night’s Football match at Ato Bolden Stadium where the Golden Jaguars, led by an opening goal from Sheldon Holder in the 19th minute, earned Guyana a 1-all draw against the Soca Warriors, but their practice session finished too late.