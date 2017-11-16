Robber apologises, leads radio DJ to stolen laptop

At first glance, the story appears to be just another robbery. However, this one had a twist. The robber was remorseful.

And the DJ, Kester ‘Kester D’ Deane, the victim who was robbed is not enthusiastic about pressing charges.

Rather, he wants to talk to the robber, maybe to reform him.

Deane in a Facebook post of his ordeal disclosed that he had just finished his Tuesday night (Gospel Rocks Radio Programme) on HJ 94.1Boom FM. The programme is aired live from 10:30pm to midnight.

He left the Queenstown studios and got home around 12:45am. He parked his car, and got into his yard at D’Urban Backlands.

“… Just as I was about to open my door, I heard my dog bark…I looked to see what it was and up came a male of African descent, face covered with what seems to be a red and white rag, with gun drawn and pointed in my direction, asking where is the money…”

Deane said he told the person that he had no money. “All I have is my computer and two phones which he took. He also asked me to take off my wedding band and another gold and silver ring with my initial (KD).”

Deane said that the robber asked him for his wallet but he did not have that.

The robber ordered the DJ to empty his pockets. “By that time my son, 15 years old, came out to see who I was talking to. He then pointed the gun at my son and told him to get back inside. The tenant upstairs came down to see what was happening. He too was asked to return upstairs with gun pointed at him.

According to Deane, the robber then left, with the computer bag, external hard drives and two phones…Samsung Edge 6+ and Samsung J2.

“The matter is now with the police who came to my home and took a statement and asked me to go to the police station later…”

Deane said that he is giving God praise and thanks, as it could have been worst.

“I still have life, and my family is safe. The devil is mad; that is why we should take nothing for granted. To God be the glory; great things he has done.”

Deane, a promoter and owner of a music business, said that about 15 minutes after the robbery, he called his stolen phones.

While one was turned off, a male answered the other one and apologised profusely.

“He said that he did not know it was me. He told me that he will return the laptop and hard drives and told me where he will be putting it.” He said he will return the phones.

Deane said that he went to the area where he was directed to go about five minutes from his home in the “Blacka” dam. As promised he found the laptop.

“I don’t want to press charges. I came from a background too and I just want to talk to him.”

Deane started off hosting a TV gospel show before his stint in radio.