Reigning Mr. Guyana Bruce Whatley wins NGA Pro Universe

Out flexes fellow PROs in Men’s Open & Masters

By Franklin Wilson

The reigning Guyana Amateur Body Building & Fitness Federation (GABBFF) Mr. Guyana, USA based Bruce Whatley, on Saturday last won his first PRO competition after gaining his PRO Card in November last year when he

was crowned Mr. NGA New Jersey State Champion winning the 35-45 Masters and Masters Overall.

Competing at the NGA Pro Universe Competition in Coral Springs Florida last Saturday, the 45-year-old Whatley continued to rake in the top accolades when his well chiseled and balanced body propelled him to victory in the Masters 1 and Men’s Open Pro classes where he bettered 14 and 16 finalists, respectively.

The past 13 months has been great for Whatley who, in October of 2016, just before he won his PRO card had won gold in the Masters Over-40 class and silver in the Middleweight division at the 44th Central American and Caribbean Body Building and Fitness Federation Championships in the Dominican Republic.

Speaking with Kaieteur Sport, Whatley said that he was proud to fly the Golden Arrowhead once again amongst fellow PROs from around the USA and the wider world including Italy, whom he defeated.

”It was a great competition, guys were well prepared. The comparison round for example went for about 30 minutes and to come out on top is a tremendous achievement. However, I was well prepared, better condition and much fuller that I was at the Mr. Guyana. It was a proud moment to lift the Guyana flag once again.”

About 70 athletes competed at the event where Whatley was rewarded with cash among other incentives.