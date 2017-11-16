Region Nine for U-16 boxing competition

Latest update November 16th, 2017 12:59 AM
Region Nine would be represented when the Guyana Boxing Association stages its final Pepsi
Under-16 competition for the year. Come Saturday at the Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis gym, some seven gyms from across the country will battle for honours.
The Savannah Gym will be represented by Kevin Tacoordeen, Troy Nero and Julia Rodney. The Savannah Gym was created after Minister of Social Cohesion sent coach Orland ‘Pocket Rocket’ Rogers to Region Nine and donated much needed gear.
The Region Nine team will face stiff competition from Vergenoegen Gym which will be led by talented Shaquincy Wright. The GBA extends gratitude to Ambassador Ivan Evelyn and his wife Pamela for supporting the competition.
Nov 16, 2017Shiv playing a big role on and off the field By Sean Devers in Trinidad In association with Vnet Communication An epic battle is anticipated when defending Champions Guyana Jaguars face-off with...
Nov 16, 2017
Nov 16, 2017
Nov 16, 2017
Nov 16, 2017
Nov 16, 2017
When the PPP lost the election, Jagdeo (long before 2015 was seen as the main decision-maker in the PPP leadership), embraced... more
The Guyana Gold Board must be prohibited from purchasing any more gold. It must confine itself to regulating the gold... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The absence of meaningful consultation between governments and private sector organisations... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]