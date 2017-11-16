Region Nine for U-16 boxing competition

Region Nine would be represented when the Guyana Boxing Association stages its final Pepsi

Under-16 competition for the year. Come Saturday at the Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis gym, some seven gyms from across the country will battle for honours.

The Savannah Gym will be represented by Kevin Tacoordeen, Troy Nero and Julia Rodney. The Savannah Gym was created after Minister of Social Cohesion sent coach Orland ‘Pocket Rocket’ Rogers to Region Nine and donated much needed gear.

The Region Nine team will face stiff competition from Vergenoegen Gym which will be led by talented Shaquincy Wright. The GBA extends gratitude to Ambassador Ivan Evelyn and his wife Pamela for supporting the competition.