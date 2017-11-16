Latest update November 16th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Region Eight spending about 50 percent in October after slow start – REO

Nov 16, 2017 News 0

The Regional Office, Mahdia, Region Eight.

Despite a gradual start, Region Eight 2017 works are halfway done. In a recent interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI,) Regional Executive Officer (REO), Gavin Gunga, explained that when he assumed office last May, the region’s performance was at 17 percent.
Five months on, the region has now completed 50 percent of its works, Gunga said, adding that awards for several major projects are at the evaluation stage with National Procurement and Tender Board Administration (NPTAB).
Once granted, works will commence immediately.
Gunga said that when he assumed office, it was discovered that major contracts had not yet been approved by NPTAB.
According to the REO, these projects are yet to be awarded by NPTAB and they include the rehabilitation of the Mahdia District Hospital, the construction of the doctors’ quarters at Mahdia and Fairview and the construction of a Primary school at Kaibarupai.
“The then REO and engineer, for whatever reason, they did not see it fit at that time, to have the project awarded. I don’t know what went wrong causing these projects not to go out earlier…Since I took over we’ve pushed through the work faster,” Gunga explained.
In order to be upgraded to the status of a regional hospital, the Mahdia District Hospital is expected to undergo rehabilitation to facilitate modern amenities. This will provide residents with easier access to healthcare providers, specialised doctors and life-saving surgeries.
It also negates the need for residents to travel to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), Gunga said.
Apart from the major upgrade of internal and external roads in the region by the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, the regional administration is also upgrading roadways that link villages in the North Pakaraimas. There will also be rehabilitative works conducted on the Kato, Kopinang, and Paramakatoi airstrips.
“They are all being extended and resurfaced to accommodate safe landing of aircraft. The works are more than 50 percent completed,” Gunga said.
The REO is optimistic that the region has a bright future ahead and will see major improvements.
Former REO, Rafel Downes, was relieved of his duties in May, more than one month after a Parliamentary Oversight Committee expressed displeasure at his performance. A letter from Finance Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Hector Butts, to the Downes stated that the revocation of his appointment as Region Eight’s Regional Executive Officer (REO) was because of a dereliction of his duties.
The administration has vowed a zero-tolerance stance against non-performance and corruption against public servants.

More in this category

Sports

‘Top order needs to set solid foundation’ says Skipper Johnson

‘Top order needs to set solid foundation’ says Skipper Johnson

Nov 16, 2017

Shiv playing a big role on and off the field By Sean Devers in Trinidad In association with Vnet Communication An epic battle is anticipated when defending Champions Guyana Jaguars face-off with...
Read More
Reigning Mr. Guyana Bruce Whatley wins NGA Pro Universe

Reigning Mr. Guyana Bruce Whatley wins NGA Pro...

Nov 16, 2017

Broad Money Spare Parts and Car Rental supports New Era Mohammed’s Futsal

Broad Money Spare Parts and Car Rental supports...

Nov 16, 2017

Guyana UK CC overcome GCC Masters

Guyana UK CC overcome GCC Masters

Nov 16, 2017

Region Nine for U-16 boxing competition

Region Nine for U-16 boxing competition

Nov 16, 2017

Sub Winchester earns T&T a stalemate against Guyana

Sub Winchester earns T&T a stalemate against...

Nov 16, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]