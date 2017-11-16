Orphanage standoff continues as occupants refuse to vacate premises

…contempt proceedings filed

The standoff over the ownership and occupation of the Berbice Anjuman Orphanage situated at 30 Philadelphia Street, New Amsterdam, continues with the occupants refusing to leave the premises. This is despite judgement passed against them in a ruling handed down by Justice Navendra Singh in the Berbice High Court on October 6.

The matter was first filed in the High Court in July, 2013 after a dispute arose over ownership between family members.

The plaintiff, Abdool Jabor Rahim, sought and got judgment from the defendants, his brother, Abu Bakre Mandal, who was the occupant, and his father, Abdool Rahim.

His father Abdool Rahim subsequently joined him (Abdool Jabor Rahim) in seeking judgment for the property. The elder Rahim was eventually ejected by his son Mandal, a claim Mandal denies.

The plaintiff who was represented by prominent Attorney-at-law, Mursalene Bacchus, supported his case with documents from various agencies.

The defendants who were represented by attorney at law Kumar Doorsami made a number of counter claims. They also had documents to support their claim. The defendants have since filed an appeal in the appeal court.

The judge ruled that judgment be awarded to the plaintiff who holds a valid lease (No. A 16004) and is entitled to possession of property. He also ordered that the purported transfer of the lease on July 15 2013 is recalled revoked and cancelled.

The judge also granted a permanent injunction restraining the second named defendant, his servants and or agents from entering and or remaining on the property. He awarded for the plaintiff against the second named defendant in the sum of $100.000.

He had also ruled that If the defendants’ neglect to obey the order, they will be liable to a process of execution for the purpose to compel them to obey.

The defendants have since refused to evacuate the premises.

However after some brief occupancy with the help of the relevant authorities, the plaintiffs were allegedly ordered off the premises reportedly on instructions of a senior police officer in the Division.

Attorney at law Bacchus has since written a letter to the Police Officer.