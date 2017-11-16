No bail for Brazilian found with gun cartridge

A Brazilian national was remanded to prison yesterday after he pleaded not guilty to a gun related charge when he made an appearance before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Joao Figueiro, of Bonfin, Brazil, denied the charge which alleged that on November 7, at Bank Street Ghetto, Tabatinga, he had a 20-gauge shotgun cartridge in his possession when he was not the holder of a firearm license.

Police Prosecutor Arvin Moore did not disclose any facts about what transpired on the day in question. However, his objections to bail for the defendant were upheld by the Chief Magistrate who transferred the matter to the Lethem Magistrates’ Court for December 5.

Figueiro, a construction worker, told the court that he had gone to Lethem to visit his mother.