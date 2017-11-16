New Establishment aims to be Guyana’s biggest Supermarket

Guyana yesterday saw the launch of its newest supermarket on the ground floor of the Giftland Mall, opposite Zoon Shopping and Design Unlimited.

The FoodMaxx Supermarket aims to be Guyana’s largest supermarket. It hosted its career fair yesterday to recruit new personnel for various positions in the supermarket. The career fair commenced at 10:00hrs and lasted until 15:00hrs.

According to Fharis Mohamed, the Sales and Marketing Supervisor for Giftland Mall, this new organisation (FoodMaxx) will definitely be a positive addition to the Giftland Mall. It would help the mall to be complete.

FoodMaxx is expected to occupy about 28,000 square feet for retail space and over 50,000 square feet totally for all operations.

Additionally, they are promising to have fresh and quality products. “We have branded ourselves as a fresh food specialist; we’re going to have fresh seafood in ice, fresh produces of ground provision, vegetables; especially fruits and we’ll also be doing this in different processes as to even have them pre-packaged, vacuum packaged, sterilised.

“One of our main features is our Wholesale Depot area which will stock goods at unbeatable prices.” Mohamed said.

The supermarket will be wholesaling goods also at an economical price and there has already been partnership with major international and local brands and companies such as Hunts, Catelli, Banks DIH, Sterling Products and a number of other companies.

The recruiters were expecting approximately 100 persons to turn out and they were overwhelmed at the 300+ persons who were interested at being prospective staff for FoodMaxx.The turn out led the team of recruiters to leave their doors open beyond their projected time.

The newly launched company has 43 vacancies that they are hoping Guyanese will fill. Among these positions are Senior Procurement Supervisor, Accounts Clerk, Cashiers and Packagers.

The opening date for the newly launched entity is yet to be announced but Mohamed noted that it will be soon and he is urging the Guyanese Public to keep an eye out.