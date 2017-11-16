M&CC likely to reinstate services of main solid waste contractors

The Georgetown Mayor and City Council,(M&CC) is considering re-hiring its main solid waste contractors owing to mounting garbage piles around the city.

City Mayor, Patricia Chase-Green made the disclosure during a meeting at City Hall on Monday. The Mayor noted that the city is in dire need of proper waste disposal services, given the garbage situation in various wards of the Georgetown.

Mayor Chase-Green had announced that it is likely that the council will re-hire Cevons Waste Management and Puran Brothers, the two principal waste disposal entities who withdrew their services last August over nonpayment.

The two solid waste disposal contractors had withdrawn their services from the Georgetown Municipality, “in protest over the absence of progress in our efforts to secure payment, of amounts totaling in excess of $300 million owed by the council.”

Back then, the companies in a joint statement explained that they understood the implications the withdrawal of their service will have on the citizens and institutions in and around the capital.

While addressing the issue, M&CC Solid Waste Director, Walter Narine, said the Council has been managing the garbage situation with the use of smaller contractors. He nonetheless claimed that the services of the two main contractors are likely to resume after the $300M debt is cleared.

Narine recalled that a commitment has been made by the Central Government to settle the outstanding debt which the Georgetown Mayor and City Council, (M&CC), owes to the two private solid waste disposal companies.

That promise is yet to be fulfilled. However, once the debt is cleared, Narine says the disposal companies will resume work under new terms and conditions.

These terms and conditions, he says, will allow for smaller garbage companies to get some of the contracts.

Cevon’s Waste Management in a statement yesterday noted that they have been officially notified of City Hall’s intention.

Cevon’s Waste Management wishes to state that we have not, in any way, been engaged by City Hall with regard to the resumption of garbage disposal in the capital nor is it part of any understanding with regard to a time frame for such resumption. Accordingly, we state categorically that the assertion attributed to Mr. Walter Narine is entirely false.”

The waste management company noted that it was ‘notified,’ through media reports on Tuesday, November 14, of disclosures purportedly made by the Georgetown Municipality’s Solid Waste Director, Mr. Walter Narine, to the effect that itself and Puran Brothers are likely to resume garbage collection services in the capital before the end of 2017.

The statement from the company also noted its commitment to the citizenry as it regards sanitation matters. “We make this clear, only because we are concerned that the citizenry is not misled on the important issue of urban sanitation with all of its public health implications. That being said, our commitment to an efficient and effective garbage collection regime in Georgetown and its environs remains undiminished.”