Latest update November 16th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

It is jail time… Several suspended in pension book fraud; Amna warns of jail time

Nov 16, 2017 News 0

Social workers during the workshop.

Social workers were warned by Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally, of the consequences of defrauding seniors of their annuity.
The warning comes as officials prepare for a November 20 pension book distribution.
During a workshop, yesterday, at the Guyana Police Force Training Centre, social workers were briefed on the next distribution exercise of pension books.
Minister Ally advised social workers not to attempt to convert the pensions for personal use.
The Minister warned that once persons are caught in the act, she will not hesitate to have charges filed. This would be followed by subsequent dismissal.
“We will not condone that. Regardless if it is one book, 10 books, 100 books, you are to do what you are supposed to do,” the Minister reiterated.
She also sternly cautioned: “This Minister is a little different, I am not dealing with suspension, I am dealing with dismissal.”
According to Minister Ally, several persons who were caught attempting to defraud pensioners are currently suspended.
“That is why we called you here this morning to remind you and to tell you what is expected of you so that you will be prepared and you will know that if you go outside of the rules, anything could happen,” she remarked.
Social workers were also reminded to be vigilant of persons who may try to illegally cash more than three pension books. Only Toshaos are exempt from this rule. They were also asked by the Minister to be more aware of pensioners holding Guyanese citizenship but opt to collect their pension whilst residing overseas.
Minister Ally said Guyana has limited resource and “the people who live here must be able to benefit.”
The distribution of pension books will be carried out for a period of three weeks.

More in this category

Sports

‘Top order needs to set solid foundation’ says Skipper Johnson

‘Top order needs to set solid foundation’ says Skipper Johnson

Nov 16, 2017

Shiv playing a big role on and off the field By Sean Devers in Trinidad In association with Vnet Communication An epic battle is anticipated when defending Champions Guyana Jaguars face-off with...
Read More
Reigning Mr. Guyana Bruce Whatley wins NGA Pro Universe

Reigning Mr. Guyana Bruce Whatley wins NGA Pro...

Nov 16, 2017

Broad Money Spare Parts and Car Rental supports New Era Mohammed’s Futsal

Broad Money Spare Parts and Car Rental supports...

Nov 16, 2017

Guyana UK CC overcome GCC Masters

Guyana UK CC overcome GCC Masters

Nov 16, 2017

Region Nine for U-16 boxing competition

Region Nine for U-16 boxing competition

Nov 16, 2017

Sub Winchester earns T&T a stalemate against Guyana

Sub Winchester earns T&T a stalemate against...

Nov 16, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]