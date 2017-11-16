Latest update November 16th, 2017 12:59 AM

Guyana UK CC overcome GCC Masters

UK Guyana Cricket Club defeated Georgetown Cricket Club Masters by 28 runs they collided in a T20 fixture yesterday.
UK Guyana CC managed 115 all out after they were inserted on a moist pitch at

GCC Masters skipper Peter Persaud (right) accepts the trophy from Guyana UK CC Captain Pooran Singh.

Bourda. Openers Navin Persaud and Sham Persaud added 31 for the opening stand before the latter went for 10. Navin Persaud followed shortly for 18, while Rohan Sarjoo and R. Persaud were only other batsmen that reached double figures with 18 and 10 respectively as GCC Masters’ bowlers restricted their opponents with steady bowling. Mark Ferrier and Surendra Hiralall picked up three wickets each.
UK Guyana CC new ball pair of Nash Baboolall and Isaac Chung maintained a decent line to restrict GCC Masters top order. And despite some handsome drives from Peter Persaud who top scored with an unbeaten 29, GCC Masters were limited for 87-8. Divesh Ramjattan made 15 and Ferrier 12 as Nash Baboolall claimed 2-9, Isaac Chung 2-10, Navin Persaud 2-21 and Saeed Gopie 1-12.
The visiting team presented a trophy and medals to the home team.

