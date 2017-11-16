Guyana UK CC overcome GCC Masters

Latest update November 16th, 2017 12:59 AM
UK Guyana Cricket Club defeated Georgetown Cricket Club Masters by 28 runs they collided in a T20 fixture yesterday.
UK Guyana CC managed 115 all out after they were inserted on a moist pitch at
Bourda. Openers Navin Persaud and Sham Persaud added 31 for the opening stand before the latter went for 10. Navin Persaud followed shortly for 18, while Rohan Sarjoo and R. Persaud were only other batsmen that reached double figures with 18 and 10 respectively as GCC Masters’ bowlers restricted their opponents with steady bowling. Mark Ferrier and Surendra Hiralall picked up three wickets each.
UK Guyana CC new ball pair of Nash Baboolall and Isaac Chung maintained a decent line to restrict GCC Masters top order. And despite some handsome drives from Peter Persaud who top scored with an unbeaten 29, GCC Masters were limited for 87-8. Divesh Ramjattan made 15 and Ferrier 12 as Nash Baboolall claimed 2-9, Isaac Chung 2-10, Navin Persaud 2-21 and Saeed Gopie 1-12.
The visiting team presented a trophy and medals to the home team.
Nov 16, 2017Shiv playing a big role on and off the field By Sean Devers in Trinidad In association with Vnet Communication An epic battle is anticipated when defending Champions Guyana Jaguars face-off with...
Nov 16, 2017
Nov 16, 2017
Nov 16, 2017
Nov 16, 2017
Nov 16, 2017
When the PPP lost the election, Jagdeo (long before 2015 was seen as the main decision-maker in the PPP leadership), embraced... more
The Guyana Gold Board must be prohibited from purchasing any more gold. It must confine itself to regulating the gold... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The absence of meaningful consultation between governments and private sector organisations... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]