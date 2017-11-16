Govt. launches another ICT Hub in East Berbice

… 11 so far in the Region



As the Government pushes forward with its aim to make the country internet-ready, another ICT Hub was opened in the East Berbice Corentyne region.

The latest was launched on Tuesday at the Kilcoy-Chesney Multipurpose Centre, making it the 11th such facility to be opened in the Region. The centre has 15 Internet-ready laptop computers fitted with free Wi-fi for use by residents in the community.

The information and communication ICT Hub initiative is a part of the Ministry of Telecommunications, E-Government Department. It also has components of the Ministry Of Communities and Ministry of National Security involved.

The initiative is part of taking a multifaceted approach towards community development in moving Guyana forward.

Speaking at the ceremony was Director of Community Development and Social Management, Mr. Phillip Walcott. Walcott said that the Government aims to establish 426 ICT Hubs throughout Guyana. He said that the Government perspective is to bring Government services closer to the people.

He reemphasised President David Granger’s perspective of the government working to promote a Public Service that is more efficient and effective. These Hubs are the first line of moving towards that maxim.

The objective is using technology to move the country forward and roll out Government services with an aim of bringing it closer to the people.

Administrator of Community Policing Group in the Ministry of National Security, Dennis Pompey, expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Telecommunications for introducing such a beneficial project for the residents of the village.

He advised all to care and secure the equipment. Residents were advised to take advantage of the Centre not only for their personal use but also to enhance their education.

Also speaking was Prime Minister’s Region Six Representative, Gobin Harbajan.

Officials promised that within two years most communities in the region will get ICT hub with free WiFi.

They envisage that developments will continue in Region Six which will see a bright future for the people in the Region and country.

Speaking recently at graduation ceremony at the New Amsterdam Multilateral Secondary School, Minister of Telecommunication, Catherine Hughes noted that Government plans to make more individuals acquainted with the computer world, which in the end will benefit Guyana tremendously.