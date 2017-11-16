Latest update November 16th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

De Town Clown cut loose de Clown Clerk

Nov 16, 2017 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0

Jagdeo promise nuff fireworks when Friday come. Dem will be debating de budget fuh all dem constitutional agencies. Dem is de agencies like Parliament, GECOM, and dem commission.
All of dem got dem separate budget. Dem don’t have to depend pun de government to give dem money during de year. Dem independent.
When Jagdeo behave bad in parliament de odda day and people talk he feel nice. He planning to behave bad again when he go in parliament.
He don’t know that life is about 3 EX+EX+EX. De odda day when he been in parliament was EXperience. Today is EXperiment and tomorrow, Friday, is Expectation.
De nation expect him to use his EXperience in his EXperiment to achieve his EXpectation.
Dem boys seh if he don’t understand those three words, it simple. He gun find himself behind bars. De Speaker tell dem boys suh. Donald Dumb tell dem boys he gun laugh till he belly go down.
Yesterday, de Mare who is also de Town Clown, use her EXperience to EXperiment pun de Clown Clerk to reach her EXpectation.
Somebody whisper in she ears that trouble deh round de corner fuh all of dem suh she decide to cut loose. In de meeting she tell de Clown Clerk how he mislead she.
But dem boys believe she had to be a clown to tek advice from de original clown.
Is one thing dem boys happy about at de Sh**ty Hall is de corporal who see and talk about a li’l boy who plug de big man get back he wuk.
And is only because ministah Bullkak intervene. He demand that de corporal who talk got to get a hearing because de Town Clown nevah use she EXperience to allow de people to explain demself.
Talk half and keep an eye pun de speaker and Soulja Bai.

More in this category

Sports

‘Top order needs to set solid foundation’ says Skipper Johnson

‘Top order needs to set solid foundation’ says Skipper Johnson

Nov 16, 2017

Shiv playing a big role on and off the field By Sean Devers in Trinidad In association with Vnet Communication An epic battle is anticipated when defending Champions Guyana Jaguars face-off with...
Read More
Reigning Mr. Guyana Bruce Whatley wins NGA Pro Universe

Reigning Mr. Guyana Bruce Whatley wins NGA Pro...

Nov 16, 2017

Broad Money Spare Parts and Car Rental supports New Era Mohammed’s Futsal

Broad Money Spare Parts and Car Rental supports...

Nov 16, 2017

Guyana UK CC overcome GCC Masters

Guyana UK CC overcome GCC Masters

Nov 16, 2017

Region Nine for U-16 boxing competition

Region Nine for U-16 boxing competition

Nov 16, 2017

Sub Winchester earns T&T a stalemate against Guyana

Sub Winchester earns T&T a stalemate against...

Nov 16, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]