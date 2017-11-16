De Town Clown cut loose de Clown Clerk

Latest update November 16th, 2017 12:59 AM
Nov 16, 2017
Jagdeo promise nuff fireworks when Friday come. Dem will be debating de budget fuh all dem constitutional agencies. Dem is de agencies like Parliament, GECOM, and dem commission.
All of dem got dem separate budget. Dem don’t have to depend pun de government to give dem money during de year. Dem independent.
When Jagdeo behave bad in parliament de odda day and people talk he feel nice. He planning to behave bad again when he go in parliament.
He don’t know that life is about 3 EX+EX+EX. De odda day when he been in parliament was EXperience. Today is EXperiment and tomorrow, Friday, is Expectation.
De nation expect him to use his EXperience in his EXperiment to achieve his EXpectation.
Dem boys seh if he don’t understand those three words, it simple. He gun find himself behind bars. De Speaker tell dem boys suh. Donald Dumb tell dem boys he gun laugh till he belly go down.
Yesterday, de Mare who is also de Town Clown, use her EXperience to EXperiment pun de Clown Clerk to reach her EXpectation.
Somebody whisper in she ears that trouble deh round de corner fuh all of dem suh she decide to cut loose. In de meeting she tell de Clown Clerk how he mislead she.
But dem boys believe she had to be a clown to tek advice from de original clown.
Is one thing dem boys happy about at de Sh**ty Hall is de corporal who see and talk about a li’l boy who plug de big man get back he wuk.
And is only because ministah Bullkak intervene. He demand that de corporal who talk got to get a hearing because de Town Clown nevah use she EXperience to allow de people to explain demself.
Talk half and keep an eye pun de speaker and Soulja Bai.
Nov 16, 2017
Nov 16, 2017
Nov 16, 2017
Nov 16, 2017
Nov 16, 2017
