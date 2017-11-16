Cubana bomber was closely linked to CIA

Washington (Prensa Latina)- The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) considered the plans made by confessed criminal and terrorist Luis Posada Carriles as terrorist actions, and had evidence on his participation in the attack against a Cuban commercial plane, said the US Press here Wednesday.

Files recently revealed in the US on the investigation on the murder of former US President John Fitzgerald Kennedy, contained the secret file on the Cuban-born terrorist, a CIA informer, but so dangerous that the CIA had him under surveillance.

In 1976, when a plane belonging to Cuban Airline – Cubana de Aviacion blew up near Barbados with 73 people aboard, including 11 Guyanese, an attack of which Posada Carriles is considered the intellectual author, the CIA was worried about the possibility that its relation with Posada became public.

A brief by the CIA in July 1977 stated that there was a meeting in the Dominican Republic between Posada, Orlando Bosch and other individuals, with Cuban-born US Army Major, Juan Armand Montes.

The document describes Orlando Bosch as ‘the terrorist leader of Cuban exiled’ and mentions a Dominican Armed Forces colonel, who said that the objective was ‘to discuss several terrorist plans, among them, to place bombs in Cuban commercial planes and diplomatic missions.’

The plans also included to sabotage Cuban and Soviet planes, kidnap the Cuban Ambassador in the United Nations and kill Cuban officials in foreign countries.

The US agency knew, also, about the weapon mailing to Guyanese rebels in 1969, about the participation of Posada Carriles in an attempt to overthrow the Government of Guatemala and of his role in several conspiracies to murder the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro.

Posada, who remains free in Miami despite the continuous denouncing of Cuba for his terrorist activities and the extradition orders of Venezuela, was arrested along with Bosch in Venezuela for being identified as the main organisers of the attack on the Cuban plane.

Venezuelan citizens, Hernan Ricardo Lozano and Freddy Lugo, recruited as material authors of the attack, were arrested in Trinidad and Tobago as main suspects.

A few days after the attack, the CIA also obtained information about comments that Posada would have made in a dinner: “We are going to attack a Cuban plane” and “Orlando has the details”.

From the information delivered by the agency, the Department of State concluded that Posada was seeming to be ‘the person who planned the sabotage’ of the plane, a fact for which the US authorities never accused him.