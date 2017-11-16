Caution statement ruled admissible in Hamson murder PI

A caution statement given to detectives by Kemo Evans, one of the men charged with the April 2015, murder of Hamson General Store owner, Farouk Ghanie, was on Monday tendered in court and admitted into evidence when the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) continued.

Kemo Tyron Evans, of Water Street, Bagostown, East Bank Demerara, and Floyd Anthony Rammit of Kaneville, East Bank Demerara, are currently on remand for the murder of Ghanie, whose lifeless body was found lying in a pool of blood at the back of his Nandy Park, East Bank Demerara residence.

Principal Magistrate, Judy Latchman after conducting a Voir Dire (trial within a trial) ruled that the caution statement was freely and voluntarily given. The court does not see it fit to exercise its exclusionary discretion, she said.

As such, the caution statement which was tendered in court through Police Sergeant, Rodwell Sarrabo was admitted to form part of the prosecution’s evidence.

However, Evans, who is represented by Attorney-at-Law George Thomas, has maintained that he did not give the caution statement freely and voluntarily.

An Attorney-at-law from the Legal Aid Clinic is representing Rammit.

Attorney-at-law, Glen Hanoman is presenting the state’s case. This matter will continue on November 28.

According to court facts, on April 15, 2015, the 56-year-old businessman also known as brother, left his home and went to his place of business on Regent Street, Georgetown.

He returned home at around 18:00hrs that said day.

At about 20:00hrs on that night, the two murder accused and another man were reportedly seen at his home. A while after the men were seen by eyewitnesses leaving Ghanie’s home in a hurriedly manner.

The following day, neighbours found Hamid’s body lying at the back of his yard in a pool of blood.

There were reportedly wounds to his left side chest and cheek.

The police were summoned and found that the decease firearm, cell phone and other items were missing. The businessman was taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.