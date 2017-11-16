Broad Money Spare Parts and Car Rental supports New Era Mohammed’s Futsal

The fourth annual Mohammed’s Enterprise sponsored New Era Entertainment Futsal tournament set for 24th Nov – 26th Dec. 2017 has received support from the Linden business community.

Broad Money Spare Parts and Car Rental of Linden offered its support to the event which will be held at the Mackenzie Sports Club hard court in Linden.

Dukquan Rose of Broad Money Spare Parts and Car Rental presented its contribution to Andrew Major Director of organisers New Era Entertainment yesterday at the Linden based entity.

A record 25 teams will vying for a whopping total of $1million in cash and prizes with the champion team is set to receive $500,000, the second place team will pick up $150,000, while third place is set to receive $50,000 and 4th finishers will be fashioned with a trophy.

Sparta Boss, Meadowbrook, Customs, Bent Street and West Front Road ‘Gold is Money’ are among the city teams who will be participating in the event for the first time.

Each match night they will be give-a-ways from Ansa Mcal Trading Company.