The King dethrones Jeffrey as CMRC Group AWD champion; T&T retain overall title

Local racing legend Andrew King was announced as the champion in the highest class of the Caribbean Motor Racing Championships, the Group Four all-wheel-drive division after accumulating the most points over the four legs that were raced off in Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, Barbados and lastly Guyana. This was revealed during the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMRSC) presentation dinner at the Ramada Princess Hotel on Monday night.

King, who has been an ardent motor racer for some 43 years, was proud to receive the accolade but explained to Kaieteur Sport that, “The win is kind of bitter sweet. I’ve been doing the CMRC for many years with my best finish being second overall twice but this year the championship wasn’t much subscribed with the previous champion Kristian Jeffrey missing most of the season due to commitments in Europe.” He further went on to note that, “To say I dominated is a stretch but the points I’ve accumulated puts me on top and I’m happy to be on top.”

Guyana’s Team Mohamed unstoppable force of Bryce Prince received his CMRC overall champion rider accolade after setting records in T&T, Barbados and Jamaica during the 2017 CMRC, while overseas based Guyanese, Paul Vieira won the overall CMRC champion driver award.

Group three champion for the last weekend’s International Race of Champions at the South Dakota Circuit was Vishok Persaud in his customized Lotus, while Shairaz Roshadin won the group 2. Motilall Deodass won the won the Starlet Cup, Roopnarine Dasarat was best in the Street tuner and Azad Hassan won the Sports tuner classes. Kevin Persaud came out on top in the local superbikes category.

Following the GMRSC’s international race of Champions last weekend which also served as the CMRC final leg, T&T managed to accumulate enough points to see them retain the CMRC overall title which Guyana last held in 2015. (Calvin Chapman)