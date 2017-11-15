SOCU investigator testifies in former AG trial

Police Corporal Munilall Persaud, an investigator attached to the Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU), was called to testify yesterday in the trial of former Attorney General, Anil Nandlall, who is accused of stealing some $2M in LexisNexis Law Reports of the Commonwealth from the State.

Nandlall who appeared before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore has since denied the charge and has been released on self bail.

Nandlall is being represented by Senior Counsel Neil Boston among others.

Attorney-at-Law Patrice Henry is presenting the State’s case.

During his testimony, Corporal Persaud said that he assisted in investigations in the matter. He recalled that during the probe, several documents, including a copy of a transmitted statement from the Ministry of Legal Affairs and a Republic of Guyana passport application form, were handed over to him.

The trial continues on December 8.

According to Nandlall, when he took up post as Attorney General he did so at a loss, and it was for that reason he agitated for the State to pay for the Law Reports.

He had said that the arrangement received the blessings of then Head of State Donald Ramotar.

However, investigators are contending that because the books were bought with State funds, they cannot be the property of Nandlall, and in fact, the State should not have entered into such an arrangement in the first place.

The Ministry of Legal Affairs is contending that there is no evidence of the agreement between Nandlall and Ramotar, and even assuming that there was such an agreement, the use of public funds in this manner is a flagrant violation of the Financial Management and Accountability Act (FMAA).