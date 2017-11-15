Latest update November 15th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Skeletal remains at Lethem…Cops detain suspect after taking statement from missing teen’s friend

Nov 15, 2017 News 0

 

Police have detained a Lethem resident in connection with the discovery last week of the skeletal remains that may be those of missing ranch hand, John Friday.
A senior police official confirmed that they are questioning an individual with whom Friday allegedly had a dispute prior to his mysterious disappearance last August.
He was held after a friend of Friday’s, provided police with a statement. The friend, who is also a ranch hand, had identified a pair of underwear and remnants of a shirt as clothing that Friday had allegedly worn.
The garments were found with the remains, which the friend had accidentally discovered.
The skeletal remains and clothing were found two Mondays ago in a bushy area known as ‘Break Away,’ located on the left bank of the Takutu River, some three miles out of Lethem.

Missing ranch hand John Friday

The skeletal remains

The friend has given police the names of an individual who had allegedly accused the teen of stealing one of his cows.
The ranch hand had also claimed that the same man, and his workers, had beaten him and submerged him in the Takutu River.
He also claimed that his attackers had warned that he “would end up like his friend.”

More in this category

Sports

The King dethrones Jeffrey as CMRC Group AWD champion; T&T retain overall title

The King dethrones Jeffrey as CMRC Group AWD champion; T&T...

Nov 15, 2017

Local racing legend Andrew King was announced as the champion in the highest class of the Caribbean Motor Racing Championships, the Group Four all-wheel-drive division after accumulating the most...
Read More
4th Smalta/Ministry of Public Health Girls Pee wee tournament launched

4th Smalta/Ministry of Public Health Girls Pee...

Nov 15, 2017

Fixtures out for Guinness Playoffs set for Friday

Fixtures out for Guinness Playoffs set for Friday

Nov 15, 2017

Cleveland ‘Little Kenyan’ Forde cops bronze at Panama leg of SA 10K

Cleveland ‘Little Kenyan’ Forde cops bronze...

Nov 15, 2017

Guyana participates in CONCACAF Women’s Football Day

Guyana participates in CONCACAF Women’s...

Nov 15, 2017

CWI Digicel Regional 4-day C/Ships…Jaguars aim to extend gap on points table

CWI Digicel Regional 4-day C/Ships…Jaguars...

Nov 15, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]