Skeletal remains at Lethem…Cops detain suspect after taking statement from missing teen’s friend

Latest update November 15th, 2017 12:55 AM
Police have detained a Lethem resident in connection with the discovery last week of the skeletal remains that may be those of missing ranch hand, John Friday.
A senior police official confirmed that they are questioning an individual with whom Friday allegedly had a dispute prior to his mysterious disappearance last August.
He was held after a friend of Friday’s, provided police with a statement. The friend, who is also a ranch hand, had identified a pair of underwear and remnants of a shirt as clothing that Friday had allegedly worn.
The garments were found with the remains, which the friend had accidentally discovered.
The skeletal remains and clothing were found two Mondays ago in a bushy area known as ‘Break Away,’ located on the left bank of the Takutu River, some three miles out of Lethem.
The friend has given police the names of an individual who had allegedly accused the teen of stealing one of his cows.
The ranch hand had also claimed that the same man, and his workers, had beaten him and submerged him in the Takutu River.
He also claimed that his attackers had warned that he “would end up like his friend.”
