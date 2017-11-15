Port Kaituma businessman, family escape inferno

A Port Kaituma businessman is counting his losses after fire destroyed his home and business place. According to residents, the incident has badly affected Dexter Gamell, 41, who operates a trucking and fuel business.

The blaze is believed to have been deliberately set, with the businessman and his family barely escaping a fiery demise.

The man claims that he lost cash and was “not able to save anything much”.

The area where the fire occurred is called Turn Basin.

In addition to Gamell’s home, a truck and a fuel bond were burnt. A fuel tank exploded. A neighbouring property was also said to be badly damaged. All three buildings were said to be made from wood.

Residents said that about 04:30hrs, they responded to alarms of fire. They related that Gamell and his family fortunately made it out of their home which is next door to the fuel bond.

There were reportedly two fires seen simultaneously, leading to the suspicion that arson played a role.

What made the fires more suspicious is that the distance between the buildings is more than 20 feet, and a little road separates them.

Residents said that they were forced to assist a fire tender to the scene. However, the tender, which is reportedly affixed to a trailer, encountered problems, and this seriously affected containment of the conflagration. Residents said that they were eventually forced to form a bucket brigade.

Gamell could not immediately be reached, but he reportedly made a report at the Port Kaituma police station.

Port Kaituma is a waterfront area that is popular to miners of Region One.