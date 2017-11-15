National Cultural Centre to be secured with concrete and stainless steel fencing

At the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday, seven bids were received for the construction of a new concrete and stainless steel fence at the National Cultural Centre by the Ministry of Education, Department of Culture, Youth and Sport.

Also receiving bids for five projects was the Ministry of Agriculture National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA). One such bid was for the provision of consultancy service for the design and supervision of a pump station within Regions Two, Three, Four, Five and Six, Lot 5 – Rose Hall No.6.

Bids were received also by the Ministry of Agriculture for the excavation of drains and canals, the construction of access dams and the construction of hydraulic structures at Buxton, East Coast Demerara, Region Four.

The Agriculture Ministry also received bids for the provision of consultancy services for the design and supervision of a pump station within Regions Two, Three, Four, Five and Six, Lot 4 – Mora Point, Region Five.

Bids were also received by the Ministry of Agriculture for the provision of consultancy services for the design and supervision of a pump station within Regions Two, Three, Four, Five and Six, Lot 3 -Hope and Nootenzuil, East Coast Demerara, Region Four.

Bids were also received for the provision of consultancy services for the design and supervision of a pump station within Regions Two, Three, Four, Five and Six, Lot 2- Den Amstel, Region Three, by the Ministry of Agriculture.

Bids were also received by the Agriculture Ministry for the provision of consultancy services for the design and supervision of a pump station within Regions Two, Three, Four, Five and Six, Lot 1 – Hampton Court and Devonshire Castle, Region Two.

The Ministry of Agriculture, National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI), also received bids for the execution of Lot 1 – topographic surveys, Henrietta to the Jib, Region Two and Lot 2- execution of topographic surveys, Buxton to Beterverwagting, Region Four.

Receiving bids also was the Ministry of Agriculture, NAREI, for the execution of geo-technical surveys along the foreshore of Henrietta to Richmond and Paradise to the Jib, Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court received two bids for the supply of record books for Judges and Magistrates.

Securing two bids was Cheddi Jagan International Airport Corporation for the procurement of 3×70mm2 15Kv EPR, Copper Cables.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Communities obtained four bids for the installation of translucent roof sheets at the Wismar Market, Linden.

The Ministry of Public Health received bids for the supply and delivery of medical supplies.

The Ministry of Public Health also saw bids for the supply and delivery of office furniture, equipment and appliance in five lots. Six bids were obtained for this project.

The Ministry of Legal Affairs opened bids for the procurement of office cubicles and for the procurement of air conditioning units, however no bids were obtained for the last tender.

Bids were also obtained by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) for electrical works and general maintenance at its head office, 41 Cowan Street, Kingston, Georgetown.

GECOM also received bids for the procurement of one new full time four-wheel drive motor vehicle.

Receiving bids also was the Ministry of Public Security for three projects. The first was for the supply, delivery and installation of 220 KVA generator set which saw three bids.

There were two bids for the supply, delivery and installation of an in-row cooling system at the Guyana Police Force, Data Center.

And the last bid received by the Public Security Ministry was for the procurement of reconditioned vehicles for the Guyana Police Force, Complaints Authority.

Receiving bids also was the Ministry of Education who saw tenders for the construction of a North stand to the existing basketball court in the Bartica Community Centre.

The Education Ministry further secured six bids for the construction of a warm-up track at Leonora Synthetic Track, phase one.

Bids were also received for rehabilitation of the Christianburg Wismar Secondary School, Felspar Avenue, Blueberry Hill, Wismar, Linden by the Ministry of Education.

The last bid received by the Ministry of Education was for the supply and delivery of cooked meals for the resident students at Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE).