Intelligence rank held for ‘Saga’ murder

Latest update November 15th, 2017 12:55 AM
– allegedly loaned firearm to killer
Detectives have detained a police Intelligence rank who allegedly loaned a handgun to the individual accused of robbing and killing Godfrey Scipio called ‘Saga’ last month.
The police constable was taken into custody yesterday and has been grilled about the whereabouts of the firearm. He is said to be a friend of the accused, who has since been charged with murder.
Scipio, 58, of D’Urban Street, Wortmanville, was shot in the chest and relieved of a gold chain on October 12, last, shortly after leaving a hotel in Kitty. He succumbed at the Woodlands Hospital.
The killer had allegedly borrowed the gun from an associate.
Police have since charged Aubrey Bobb, 26, of Kitty, Georgetown, with Scipio’s murder. He resides a short distance from the hotel where the victim was shot.
It will never stop; the circus will go on indefinitely. The circus has taken over Guyana. On the front page of the Wednesday...
The Guyana Gold Board must be prohibited from purchasing any more gold. It must confine itself to regulating the gold...
By Sir Ronald Sanders The absence of meaningful consultation between governments and private sector organisations...
