Intelligence rank held for ‘Saga’ murder

– allegedly loaned firearm to killer

Detectives have detained a police Intelligence rank who allegedly loaned a handgun to the individual accused of robbing and killing Godfrey Scipio called ‘Saga’ last month.

The police constable was taken into custody yesterday and has been grilled about the whereabouts of the firearm. He is said to be a friend of the accused, who has since been charged with murder.

Scipio, 58, of D’Urban Street, Wortmanville, was shot in the chest and relieved of a gold chain on October 12, last, shortly after leaving a hotel in Kitty. He succumbed at the Woodlands Hospital.

The killer had allegedly borrowed the gun from an associate.

Police have since charged Aubrey Bobb, 26, of Kitty, Georgetown, with Scipio’s murder. He resides a short distance from the hotel where the victim was shot.