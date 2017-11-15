Latest update November 15th, 2017 12:55 AM

Guyanese, Bajan entertainer charged with 12 kilo coke seizure

Barbados (Barbados Today) -A Barbadian entertainer is among three people arrested and jointly charged in connection with $625,000 worth of cocaine.
Betty Alicia Griffith-Payne, 38, of lot # 8, Apartment # 1, West Terrace Heights, St James, is jointly charged with her 35-year-old sister Marie Alexa Griffith, of Phillips Road, Cleavers Hill, St Joseph, and Kwanza Ezra Canterbury, a 34-year-old Guyanese national, with unlawful possession with intent to supply, trafficking and conspiracy to traffic 12 kilos of cocaine.
The two women face an additional charge of handling the cocaine, while Canterbury faces additional charges of possession, possession with intent to supply and trafficking cannabis weighing a kilo and valued at $8,000.
The offences were allegedly committed between November 7 and 10 at West Terrace Heights, St James, and Mason Hall Street, St Michael.
The trio is expected to appear in court here today.

 

