Guyana participates in CONCACAF Women’s Football Day

Latest update November 15th, 2017 12:55 AM
– All levels of female football to be on display
The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) will participate in CONCACAF Women’s Football Day 2017 on Saturday, 18th November, a day aimed at uniting CONCACAF Member Associations in a regional movement to inspire women and girls to play football and build a strong development platform.
This observance, under the theme “Every Girl Plays”, is scheduled for the National Track and Field Facility at 10:00hrs and will see the participation of 12 teams from across Guyana and a grassroots combined team, the former to be engaged in 20-minute, five-a-side matches.
Tricia Munroe, GFF’s Women’s Development Officer, said Guyana’s participation will see all levels of women’s football on display – grassroots to senior: “This will be a day filled with football activities where our girls and women get the opportunity to learn and showcase their skills. There will be grassroots sessions from a combined team and matches featuring our U-15 team and senior team. The senior team will feature some of the national U-17 players, while the GFF is focusing on developing the talent from the U-15 team in preparation for the CONCACAF 2018 Qualifiers.”
The U-15 matches will feature players from eight clubs in seven Regional Member Associations including New Amsterdam United FC, Orealla Falcons FC, Dartmouth United FC, Potaro Strikers FC, Kwakwani Strikers FC, Kuru Kuru Warriors FC, Fruta Conquerors FC and combined club from Lethem.
GFF’s developmental focus for the day has identified five key specific objectives:
? To provide developmental age-appropriate soccer programme for girls
? To foster the value sportsmanship among players
? To encourage healthy competition
? To teach the game of football as a means of developing well-rounded individuals
? To help develop football skill among girls and foster life-long enjoyment of the game
According to a CONCACAF correspondence, the day is aimed at “consolidating a platform for the sustainable growth of women’s football within CONCACAF, by providing further access and opportunities to play the sport.” This year the emphasis is on the younger generations.
The day’s theme is “Every Girl Plays” and matches will begin at 11:00hrs following a brief opening ceremony.
Nov 15, 2017Local racing legend Andrew King was announced as the champion in the highest class of the Caribbean Motor Racing Championships, the Group Four all-wheel-drive division after accumulating the most...
Nov 15, 2017
Nov 15, 2017
Nov 15, 2017
Nov 15, 2017
Nov 15, 2017
It will never stop; the circus will go on indefinitely. The circus has taken over Guyana. On the front page of the Wednesday... more
The Guyana Gold Board must be prohibited from purchasing any more gold. It must confine itself to regulating the gold... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The absence of meaningful consultation between governments and private sector organisations... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]