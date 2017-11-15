Guyana participates in CONCACAF Women’s Football Day

– All levels of female football to be on display

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) will participate in CONCACAF Women’s Football Day 2017 on Saturday, 18th November, a day aimed at uniting CONCACAF Member Associations in a regional movement to inspire women and girls to play football and build a strong development platform.

This observance, under the theme “Every Girl Plays”, is scheduled for the National Track and Field Facility at 10:00hrs and will see the participation of 12 teams from across Guyana and a grassroots combined team, the former to be engaged in 20-minute, five-a-side matches.

Tricia Munroe, GFF’s Women’s Development Officer, said Guyana’s participation will see all levels of women’s football on display – grassroots to senior: “This will be a day filled with football activities where our girls and women get the opportunity to learn and showcase their skills. There will be grassroots sessions from a combined team and matches featuring our U-15 team and senior team. The senior team will feature some of the national U-17 players, while the GFF is focusing on developing the talent from the U-15 team in preparation for the CONCACAF 2018 Qualifiers.”

The U-15 matches will feature players from eight clubs in seven Regional Member Associations including New Amsterdam United FC, Orealla Falcons FC, Dartmouth United FC, Potaro Strikers FC, Kwakwani Strikers FC, Kuru Kuru Warriors FC, Fruta Conquerors FC and combined club from Lethem.

GFF’s developmental focus for the day has identified five key specific objectives:

? To provide developmental age-appropriate soccer programme for girls

? To foster the value sportsmanship among players

? To encourage healthy competition

? To teach the game of football as a means of developing well-rounded individuals

? To help develop football skill among girls and foster life-long enjoyment of the game

According to a CONCACAF correspondence, the day is aimed at “consolidating a platform for the sustainable growth of women’s football within CONCACAF, by providing further access and opportunities to play the sport.” This year the emphasis is on the younger generations.

The day’s theme is “Every Girl Plays” and matches will begin at 11:00hrs following a brief opening ceremony.