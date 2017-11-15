Fixtures out for Guinness Playoffs set for Friday

– teams must be at venue for 18:00hrs

Co-ordinators Three Peat Promotions have released the fixtures for the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Zone Playoffs which is scheduled to be played Friday, at the Meadow Brook Tarmac, commencing from 18:00hrs.

According to a release from the co-ordinators, because of the overwhelming response by teams from various parts of the Georgetown environ and the Organisers request to include as many communities as possible, this year’s entries have surpassed previous years.

It therefore means that even at the playoff stage the excitement has started and it is anticipated that a large turnout will converge at the Meadow Brook facility to witness and possibly urge on teams from their respective communities.

Also of interest is who will join the 16 automatic qualifiers to make up the required thirty-two teams to contest the tournament which commences on November 22, at California Square in East Ruimveldt.

The close off date for teams to submit entries for both segments is tomorrow and teams are being urged to adhere to the request of the Organisers and co-ordinating group so that the group draws could be made early.

Winner of the overall event will walk-away with $500,000 and the championship trophy along with automatic qualification for the National Playoffs.

The runner-up, third and fourth placed finishers will receive $250,000, $200,000 and $100,000 respectively.

Forms can be uplifted from Banks DIH Limited ‘Caesars Place’ D’Urban Street location or Referee Coordinator Wayne Griffith on 697-7777 or Three Peat Promotions Rawle Welch on tele: 688-1776 and Duncan Saul at Stabroek News.

Teams who do not submit entries by the stipulated deadline will not be permitted to play.

The fixtures are seen below:

1. Future Stars vs Eccles All-Stars

2. MBK All-Stars vs Smyth Street

3. Ol Skool Ballers vs New Level

4. Jackson Sports Bar vs Rising Stars

5. Upsetters vs Albouystown Redemption

6. Cross Street vs Stabroek Ballers

7. California Square vs Bel-Air

8. Globe Yard vs Hardina Streets Warriors

9. Sophia Bullies vs East La Penitence Warriors

10. Fruit Stand vs Gaza Squad

11. School Yard All-Stars vs Dam Squad

12. Pike Street Sophia vs Island All-Stars

13. Charlotte Street vs LA Warriors

14. Picadilly Street vs Young Ballers

15. Rasville Dreamchasers vs Terror Squad

16. Breada Street All-Stars vs Star Ballers

17. South Stars vs Spot-7

18. New Market Street vs Bel-Air

19. Goal Getters vs Judgment Yard

20. Castello vs Norton Street Ballers

21. GTI Ballers vs Team Legacy