Financial institutions’ unwillingness to cooperate with SOCU tells a worrying story

– Special Prosecutor says such behaviour opens the floodgates to speculation

By Kiana Wilburg

In order for the Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU) to be effective, certain conditions must be in place.

According to Special Prosecutor and Attorney-at-Law, Patrice Henry, SOCU must be armed with adequate financial and human resources, constant training and sophisticated equipment, to deal with massive money laundering.

But Henry expressed that at the top of the list is the cooperation of financial institutions.

The lawyer said that SOCU needs “willing cooperation” instead of having to move to the courts to coerce institutions into doing so.

“Once you have that sort of reaction, where financial institutions have to be coerced to cooperate with SOCU, an entity that is mandated to fight money laundering, then it does not augur well for that institution. It opens the floodgates to speculation…So the fact that you are getting massive resistance, it tells a story.”

Henry, asked to describe the “story” he alluded to, responded, “The story that it tells is that persons at this stage, prefer to be on the side of money launderers than SOCU.

“And so the picture they are painting is if we have to choose, we’d rather face sanctions for the better interest of (our) client, as opposed to working with the legislation to ensure clean money (is in the system).”

The Special Prosecutor said that this is a challenge SOCU will continue to face. He opined that one has to carefully consider “the resistance”. He commented that no person would “lie down and allow money they could earn easily, to be taken away.”

Henry said that there would be resistance even if it means criticizing SOCU, the system or any organization in this regard.

A few months ago, SOCU approached the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) for information on the accounts of a number of former officials of the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB).

The Bank refused. Subsequently, there was an order of the court which stated that GBTI should provide SOCU with the documents requested.

Failure to comply with the order saw seven high ranking officials of GBTI being slapped with contempt charges. They were arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and were all released on their own recognizance (self bail) after they pleaded not guilty to a charge of failing to comply with a Production Order.

PROSECUTIONS

SOCU has also faced much ridicule over losing its first forensic audit case.

Last November, SOCU was able to get the former General Manager of the Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC), Nizam Hassan and Felicia De Souza, slapped with charges. It was alleged that the duo had conspired to procure money by false pretence.

In the GMC’s forensic audit report, it was stated that the two continuously approved payments to the Trinidad-based Constantine Engineering and Construction Services, in spite of the fact that the works at GMC’s headquarters were “incompetently and incorrectly” done.

SOCU however failed to prove its case in court and its capabilities since then have come in for further questioning.

Henry said that this was a case where SOCU was unable to get witnesses present at the material time.

Henry said, “This is as if you are asked to field 11 players in a cricket team and at the end of the day, four of them got injured. But you are required to meet a particular total. And that was the threshold SOCU was required to meet in presenting all of the witnesses.”

The Special Prosecutor continued, “For diverse reasons, they were unable to provide those witnesses and they were unable to satisfy the court that a prima facie case could be made out.

“Had it been the other way – where SOCU was given the opportunity and the witnesses made themselves available – I think the result might have been different.”

The lawyer added, “So if we were to judge just that one case and say SOCU is underperforming, then it would be woefully unfair. We need to look at the reason in every case as we go along…”

Henry also commented that the good thing about prosecutions is that it is not determined by conviction. He opined that different reasons are responsible for the lack of a conviction. He said that if SOCU were to be judged based on the outcome of cases, then it would not be fair. Henry said that one has to bear in mind that this is an entity that has moved from being a toothless poodle to a fierce predator against organized crime. Henry stressed that this is a major accomplishment.

The Special Prosecutor said that SOCU is also being proactive in getting charges instituted, and this, he believes, acts as a deterring factor against those who might be involved in certain activities. When one wants to speak of convictions, it would be wise to consider that it was only recently that SOCU even started working.

From the information he is in possession of, Henry asserted that SOCU would have presented just a handful of matters to the court in the past.

The Special Prosecutor concluded that SOCU’s performance must be seen from a holistic point of view. He stressed that it was never allowed the resources and freedom to work as it should in the first place.

Henry asserted, too, that the entity has made a remarkable turnaround from its inception to now. He is confident that with time, it will only grow from strength to strength.