Evaluators receive critical training on IDB-funded projects

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) have concluded a three-part series of workshops aimed at improving the evaluation of tenders.

The third and final workshop was held under the theme “Evaluating Financial Information in Bids”, according to the bank.

The workshop focused on the evaluation of the financial information requested from the bidders.

“The aims were to provide the tools for a better selection of financially sound contractors, suppliers and firms. Using a learning-by-doing methodology, the workshop concentrated essentially on the interpretation of financial information, risks in financial evaluation, avoiding pitfalls through financial evaluation and best practices,” the bank explained.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Country Representative of the IDB Sophie Makonnen reminded the participants that “the IDB is here for support, we are here to work with you, and here to find solutions.”

She explained that often procurement is where many projects get slowed down. Evaluation support is critical to keep the project flow moving along.

Berkley Wickham, the Chairman of NPTAB, in his message to the participants, said that they must now seek to implement what they have learnt, noting that “the evaluation step is the most critical step in most projects, it is not just about getting it done, rather it is about getting it done right.”

The NPTAB and the IDB Country Office in Guyana are committed to providing all necessary assistance to improve project execution and capacity to manage and implement all forecast procurement activities.

“As part of this general agenda, specific efforts are dedicated to increasing efficiency and performance at the evaluation stage of bank-financed procurement processes via a comprehensive training programme workshop on “how to evaluate tenders under IDB financed operations”.”

The first workshop focused on the General Principles of Tender Evaluation (held in June). The second looked at “What happens when procurement goes wrong” (held in September). This last session was dedicated to “Evaluating Financial Information in Bids”.

There have been complaints about the quality of evaluators with the administration, with serious moves being implemented to train more of them.

There have been accusations of corruption with a number of evaluators who have close ties to the government entities and ministries.

IDB announced recently that it is tightening on its funded projects with worry over weaknesses.

Recently, a top IDB official was in Guyana to assess the situation.

IDB was established in 1959 and is a leading source of long-term financing for economic, social and institutional development in Latin America and the Caribbean.