De city crooks sell State House to China wid Soulja Bai inside

Secrecy has become de hallmark of Guyanese leaders. Soulja Bai seh during ee campaign he gun mek everything public because he nah got nutten to hide.

De Mare, two Musketeers and she Clown Clerk went to China on yet another secret trip. Is de same four been to Mexico, secretly, to bring parking meters to rob de people in de city.

Dem boys hear this one was more secret because de language dem use to explain de trip was in Chinese.

De four of dem come back last night and hold a special council meeting. When de councilors ask de Mare why she didn’t tell dem she was going away, she seh “Ah tell y’all a while ago Ah going to China but I don’t have to tell y’all when I going, when I coming and who de hell I tekking.”

Dem boys now wondering wha dem do in China; how much contract dem sign; and how much deal dem mek, what and what dem sell out in GT because everybody remember dem go to Mexico and come back wid a parking meter contract.

Don’t be surprised if next week you hear dem sell out State House wid Soulja Bai inside and dem sell de Queenstown mansion wid Jagdeo inside.

Dem already decide to rename part of Sheriff Street by de Chinee embassy Fukquu. Dem boys hear dem also plan to name part of Robb Street near Freedom House, Quufuk.

After all de Chinee done buy dem, and dem boys ain’t talking bout de road. Dem talking bout de Town Clown, de Mare and de two oddas.

Ministah Bullkak seh he nah sure who pay fuh dem guh but he know he nah pay fuh carry dem a China, then who?

Fuh de longest while dem telling people dem don’t have money to pay de poor workers salary. Dem nah had money to pay people to pick up garbage but dem can find money to travel to China—first class too.

Talk half and wonder if Soulja Bai woulda send dem, much less send dem first class.