Cop shot by colleague while casing robber

A police constable is nursing a bullet wound to the upper right arm after being accidentally shot by one of his colleagues, while chasing a robber.
The mishap occurred at around 15.30 yesterday
in Leopold and Breda Streets, Charlestown,
The wounded cop was admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital.
His condition is considered stable.
Investigations are in progress.

