Cop shot by colleague while casing robber

Latest update November 15th, 2017 12:55 AM
A police constable is nursing a bullet wound to the upper right arm after being accidentally shot by one of his colleagues, while chasing a robber.
The mishap occurred at around 15.30 yesterday
in Leopold and Breda Streets, Charlestown,
The wounded cop was admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital.
His condition is considered stable.
Investigations are in progress.
Nov 15, 2017Local racing legend Andrew King was announced as the champion in the highest class of the Caribbean Motor Racing Championships, the Group Four all-wheel-drive division after accumulating the most...
Nov 15, 2017
Nov 15, 2017
Nov 15, 2017
Nov 15, 2017
Nov 15, 2017
It will never stop; the circus will go on indefinitely. The circus has taken over Guyana. On the front page of the Wednesday... more
The Guyana Gold Board must be prohibited from purchasing any more gold. It must confine itself to regulating the gold... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The absence of meaningful consultation between governments and private sector organisations... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]