Latest update November 15th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Cleveland ‘Little Kenyan’ Forde cops bronze at Panama leg of SA 10K

Nov 15, 2017 Sports 0

Following wins in the Suriname and Guyana legs of the 2017 edition of the South American 10K, Guyana’s leading distance runner, Cleveland ‘Little Kenyan’ Forde had to settle for the third place finish in the final leg which was held in Panama on Sunday last.

Cleveland Forde flanked by SPADS Inc. Reps., Paul Campbell (right) and Ms. Adele Stevenson.

Speaking with Kaieteur Sport yesterday, Forde who has a Bachelors Degree in Management from the University of Guyana where he graduated with a distinction, said that he ran within himself to take the bronze medal.
“The first two legs of this race in Suriname and Guyana I felt very exhausted but in the final leg I felt very good. The competition in Panama was very good and given the circumstances of the race I decide to focus on the finish so I didn’t push myself.”
Guyana’s most successful South American 10km athlete, Forde who clocked 32:58.0s, noted that the top Panamanian runner did not even complete the distance as he fell by the way side, while the race was won by a Venezuelan athlete in 31:05.0s with a Columbian, second in 31:29.0s.
Forde expressed thanks to his sponsors for their continued investment in his career and noted that his 2017 season is now ended but will be focusing on off season training which would include lots of strength work.
Corporate support for his trip to Panama was had from SPADS Inc., the National Sports Commission and Ticket Master Travel. The Guyanese athlete is also expressing gratitude to Director of Sport, Christopher Jones.

More in this category

Sports

The King dethrones Jeffrey as CMRC Group AWD champion; T&T retain overall title

The King dethrones Jeffrey as CMRC Group AWD champion; T&T...

Nov 15, 2017

Local racing legend Andrew King was announced as the champion in the highest class of the Caribbean Motor Racing Championships, the Group Four all-wheel-drive division after accumulating the most...
Read More
4th Smalta/Ministry of Public Health Girls Pee wee tournament launched

4th Smalta/Ministry of Public Health Girls Pee...

Nov 15, 2017

Fixtures out for Guinness Playoffs set for Friday

Fixtures out for Guinness Playoffs set for Friday

Nov 15, 2017

Cleveland ‘Little Kenyan’ Forde cops bronze at Panama leg of SA 10K

Cleveland ‘Little Kenyan’ Forde cops bronze...

Nov 15, 2017

Guyana participates in CONCACAF Women’s Football Day

Guyana participates in CONCACAF Women’s...

Nov 15, 2017

CWI Digicel Regional 4-day C/Ships…Jaguars aim to extend gap on points table

CWI Digicel Regional 4-day C/Ships…Jaguars...

Nov 15, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]