Cleveland ‘Little Kenyan’ Forde cops bronze at Panama leg of SA 10K

Following wins in the Suriname and Guyana legs of the 2017 edition of the South American 10K, Guyana’s leading distance runner, Cleveland ‘Little Kenyan’ Forde had to settle for the third place finish in the final leg which was held in Panama on Sunday last.

Speaking with Kaieteur Sport yesterday, Forde who has a Bachelors Degree in Management from the University of Guyana where he graduated with a distinction, said that he ran within himself to take the bronze medal.

“The first two legs of this race in Suriname and Guyana I felt very exhausted but in the final leg I felt very good. The competition in Panama was very good and given the circumstances of the race I decide to focus on the finish so I didn’t push myself.”

Guyana’s most successful South American 10km athlete, Forde who clocked 32:58.0s, noted that the top Panamanian runner did not even complete the distance as he fell by the way side, while the race was won by a Venezuelan athlete in 31:05.0s with a Columbian, second in 31:29.0s.

Forde expressed thanks to his sponsors for their continued investment in his career and noted that his 2017 season is now ended but will be focusing on off season training which would include lots of strength work.

Corporate support for his trip to Panama was had from SPADS Inc., the National Sports Commission and Ticket Master Travel. The Guyanese athlete is also expressing gratitude to Director of Sport, Christopher Jones.